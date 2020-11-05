Trudy Rubin: How the world views 2020 presidential election: It isn’t pretty

For foreigners who look to the United States as an exemplar of democracy, this election has been as tense as it has been for most Americans.President Donald Trump’s premature declaration of victory and effort to scrap millions of votes shocked the democratic world. Ditto for the clumsy way our election system has performed (even before discussing the Electoral College).This is not small stuff. America’s soft power, the belief in the U.S. as a model of democracy (despite racial injustice and other warts), is still critical to America’s influence abroad.Yet, when it comes to our election system,…

Read More