A peaceful transfer of power: We didn’t know how normal that was — until it was almost gone

“Don’t it always seem to go that you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone.” That Joni Mitchell refrain ricocheted around my head in the wake of Monday’s Electoral College vote confirming President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. U.S. Supreme Court rejects GOP congressman’s last-minute effort to upend Pennsylvania’s election results In what passes for the new normal, swing-state electors had to pass through lines of state troopers protecting them from irate Trump fans. Many state election officials and ordinary election workers have been threatened and required police protection. Meantime, on T…

Read More