Top Trump donor funded rally that preceded U.S. Capitol riot – WSJ

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -An heiress to the Publix Super Markets chain donated about $300,000 to fund a rally that preceded the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol this month by supporters of former President Donald Trump, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday. The Journal said the funding from Julie Jenkins Fancelli, a prominent donor to Trump’s 2020 campaign, was facilitated by far-right show host Alex Jones. It said her money paid for the lion’s share of the roughly $500,000 rally at the Ellipse park where Trump spoke and urged his supporters to “to fight.” More than 135 people have been…

Read More