TOMORROW IS ALMOST HERE

Do we learn from our mistakes?

Several years ago, the Republicans realizing they were in danger of extinction announced they were going to focus on winning Electoral College votes in key states.

Minorities were increasing like a galloping race horse, and the Republican solution was to throw dirt in the eyes of those thoroughbreds to slow them down.

Before you know it, the Christian Right was going to be in a minority. God forbid. Desperate as they were, Donald Trump was their savior. That says it all.

Minorities were primarily Democrats, so the race was on to pull the reins on voting. Gerrymander areas making it more difficult for minorities to vote. Increase areas giving an advantage to the Republican voter. If successful the goal was to gain control of legislatures, governorships and key judicial appointments. Emphasis on Federal judges and in particular, the Supreme Court.

They’ve been reasonably successful. The Democrats’ response initially was to postpone summer breaks and take on the Republicans.

The powers to be rejected that and the Democrats took off for their golf games. Mid- September would be time enough to take the Republicans on. Fore.

Memories were short-lived and the voting issue took a back seat. Instead BUILD BACK BETTER mentality became front and center in September. The Democrats lost more than time. They lost opportunity.

While they had everything going for them, the Democrats sat on their hands. They identified all the problems but offered little or no solutions. They became prisoners of the polls.

Here we are with Kamala energizing us, to a degree. She has so little time, pulling a rabbit out of the hat is not easy.

In the meantime, the election is almost tomorrow. My question is: “Can the Democrats walk and talk at the same time?”

In plain English, can they fight to be elected and prepare to deal with a situation where they win and or lose the Presidency?

It’s probably going to be chaotic either way? Are there plans? If they win and Trump is sentenced to prison, what is going to happen? If he refuses to show up?

What about all the threats to challenge the election?

How are they going to deal with The Supreme Court?

Are they going to forgive and forget?

These are just a few scratching the surface questions?

People are itching for a lot more.

Then there’s the other “Hope it doesn’t happen” question. The Republicans win. Fascism? Trumpism?

Tomorrow will become yesterday shortly. Why am I perspiring?