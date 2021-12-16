Three Army Heroes Awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor

President Joe Biden will be awarding the Congressional Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest honor for valor, to three U. S. Army soldiers today during a White House ceremony.

The three soldiers are:

Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn C. Cashe who will posthumously receive the Medal of Honor for his actions during Operation Iraqi Freedom on Oct. 17, 2005.

Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Celiz who will posthumously receive the Medal of Honor for his actions in Paktia Province, on July 12, 2018, during Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

Master Sgt. Earl D. Plumlee who will receive the Medal of Honor for his actions during Operation Enduring Freedom in Ghazni Province, Afghanistan, on Aug. 28, 2013.

The U.S. Army:

The extraordinary heroism and selflessness of the three Soldiers going beyond the call of duty were in keeping with the highest traditions of military service and reflects great credit upon themselves, their units, and the U.S. Army. The Army is proud to recognize the three recipients’ professionalism, service and sacrifice in full view of a new generation. Their actions stand as a testament to those who put everything on the line to accomplish the mission, defeat the enemy and ensure the safety of everyone on the battlefield, at any cost.

In addition to the White House ceremony, DOD and Army senior leaders will recognize the three Medal of Honor recipients during a Hall of Heroes induction ceremony at Comny Hall, Fort Myer, Virginia at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17.

To read the biographies of these three heroes and the reasons (“The Battle”) for the award, please click HERE for Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn C. Cashe; HERE for Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Celiz; and HERE for Master Sgt. Earl D. Plumlee.

To watch the live White House Ceremony at 12:30 PM CST, please go HERE.