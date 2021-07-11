Thousands of Cubans take to the streets to demand the end of dictatorship

Published by

Miami Herald

In an unprecedented display of anger and frustration, thousands of people took to the streets Sunday in several cities and towns in Cuba, including Havana, to call for the end of the decades-old dictatorship and demand food and vaccines as shortages of basic necessities have reached crisis proportions and COVID-19 cases have soared. From the Malecón, Havana’s famous seawall near the old city, to small towns in Artemisa province and Palma Soriano, the second-largest city in Santiago de Cuba province, videos livestreamed on Facebook showed thousands of people walking and riding bikes and motorcy…

Read More