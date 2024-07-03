THIS 90 YEAR OLD STANDS BEHIND THE YOUNG 81 YEAR OLD GUY

Don’t dismiss me for being senile. I’ve got a lot of gas in the tank. High test.

I attribute a lot of it to Bill Bernbach and his approach to communicating. He was selected by Advertising Age as the most influential person of the 20th century in advertising. The single most creative force in communicating. The conscience of Doyle, Dane, Bernbach. He never wrote a book but was probably the most quoted person in the field.

Please pay attention. Some examples of his thinking:

We are so busy measuring public opinion that we forget we can mold it.

We are so busy listening to statistics we forget we can create them.

Getting your product known isn’t the answer. Getting it wanted is the answer.

In advertising, not to be different is virtually suicidal.

It is insight into human nature that is the key to the communicator’s skill. Whereas the writer is concerned with what he puts into his writing, the communicator is concerned with what the reader gets out of it. He therefore becomes a student of how people read or listen.

Advertising is a lot like love—the more you analyze it, the faster it disappears.

The most powerful element in advertising is the truth.

There is something radically wrong with the Biden campaign.

Some of the blame lies at his doorstep. The Communications Program.

Rather than give a full blown analysis here’s one example:

BUILD BACK BETTER. This theme was heralded by the media, the gurus, the Democrats.

In my eyes, this violated most of the principles of good communicating. It got what it deserved, a quick death. No mourning, either.

One of the most important elements in advertising/communicating is Involvement. Your audience has to feel you’re talking to them. Identify the problem and present the solution. Enthusiasm. Emotion. BUILD BACK BETTER is an example of how a great majority of people sell. They talk about how great they are and don’t involve their audience quickly enough or at all. You wonder why with all the advantages the Democrats have, the Republicans and Trump are either neck and neck or ahead.

You can learn something from Trump. His success is simple. He’s understood their problems, said he was part of the solution and would be with them from beginning to end. Facts had nothing to do with it. He was being picked on, they feel picked on. He stood up to authority, they loved it.

Trump on the other hand has created so many problems here and around the world. The 81 year old man has been like a doctor going around the world fixing wounds.

We can scoff at his excuse of being exhausted from his travels but I know people half his age who have travelled from the West Caast to the East Coast of our country and had to rest a little to regroup.

I just wish some of the energy to dump Biden would have been used to address Trump, the Republicans and an array of other critical issues.

OK Mr. Biden, this is for you. There is a solution. You’re a Champ, man. Show it. An ex-running back, you can run right over or around those who get in your way.

Nothing Fake about you. You’re the real thing. Fakers, cowards, cheats shouldn’t interfere with winning. Especially from a guy who has one foot in jail.

You have someone you can use to be your main spokesperson. That person has a lot going for him. His background. His achievements. His tenacity, His sensitivity. His ability to overcome incredible problems and end up on top. You.

You have the credibility and authority of the Presidency. Go before the country on a regular basis. Explain to us about any and all subjects of importance. Talk about how any issue can and will impact us. And how your solutions address them. Talk about Trump and the Republican effort through lies that interfere with solutions.

You can’t stress this enough. Involvement. Show fight. It’s about your audience. Not you. State the problem. Then how you’re creating the benefit for them. Contrast it to Trump.

Bring in cabinet members and/or other people of importance to discuss those issues. Show videos, if helpful.

Then with your rallies, campaigns, commercials, social media programs and other communication tools follow through with your messages.

Get Steve Rattner to describe with simple charts the financial picture. Have a conversation about it. Make people feel they’re in the room with you.

I would also address the Debate. It was anything but a debate. Agreed your performance wasn’t one for the books. On the other hand, you’re there to debate. The other guy is there to deflect. He has limited knowledge.

He creates a theme: His opponent, you, are inept. Not suited for the Presidency. That’s his message. Over and over again. Both you and the moderators did little of any consequence to rein him in. Almost all answers to questions he responded to were false. He has found that the repetition works. Address that.

A theme could be very helpful. Voting is the key. You know that. It has to be stressed that (Biden talking)

A VOTE FOR ME

IS REALLY A VOTE FOR YOU

There should also be a statement about who the Democrats are. Something that people can hang their hat on.

There are so many imaginative things that can be done to support Control of Guns, Women’s Rights, Protect Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, Drug Costs, the Environment, the Minority Program, on and on.

Let me just violate what I just recommended. Talk briefly about me.

Created KFC’s first National ad. Ran in Look Magaine. Expected 100,000 coupons. Received over 700,000. Record for the Magazine.

Waterbury National Bank. Part of team that created first ever Express Line for a bank. Theme: “MONEY ISN’T EVERYTHING.” Wall Street Journal did Page one feature on campaign.

Ms. Magazine. Came to KTH, where I was President and wanted more subscribers and increase in ad pages. Previously had a return of 2,000 new subscribers per ad. Our Anniversary theme: 10 SHORT YEARS OF MS.

10 GIANT STEPS FOR MsKIND. 25,505 new subscribers and 109 ad pages. Goal was 40.

Louis Roederer Champagne. Won an Effie for results advertising in the beverage industry.

We had Phil Rizzuto, Hall of Fame shortstop for the Yankees and broadcaster sing the praises on the radio for Ferrara Pastries with HOLY CANNOLI.

Speaking of the Yankees, we hit a grand slam with COME WATCH THE LEGEND GROW, featuring Bob Sheppard himself a Legendary Broadcaster for the team. Campaign won the accolades of many people, especially George Steinbrenner.

Our unusual approaches to marketing our clients’ products and services led to a feature in the New York Times.

After KTH, I created a company that produced collectible cards, posters, teaching guides about significant African Americans, Hispanic Americans, American Indians and American Women.

A few years ago, I authored a book entitled WHAT IS THE MEANING OF LIFE And 92 other things I don’t have answers to. Published by Andrews McMeel.

I will stand in front, next to and behind Joe Biden.

