Third Russian health care professional plunges from hospital window in mysterious circumstances

As Russia’s coronavirus cases have risen 10K for the second day, there also seems to be another growing problem: health care professionals in Russia plunging from hospital windows under mysterious circumstances.

Moscow Times: “A paramedic who complained about being forced to work despite contracting coronavirus is in critical condition after he fell from a hospital window in western Russia this weekend, local media reported.”

“This is at least the third incident in which a Russian healthcare professional has plunged from a hospital building under mysterious circumstances in the past two weeks. The two previous doctors have died from their injuries.”