Theater chain AMC may run out of cash by year’s end, as studios delay releasing films

AMC Theatres said it may run out of cash by the end of the year as both supply and demand for moviegoing remains limited during the coronavirus pandemic.The Leawood, Kan.-based chain warned investors in an SEC filing Tuesday morning that its existing cash would be “largely depleted” by the end of 2020 or early 2021. The company said it continues to suffer from delayed studio releases: several films scheduled for theater releases in the last quarter of this year have been delayed to next year or moved to streaming services.AMC, the nation’s largest movie theater chain, has resumed operations at…

