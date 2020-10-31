THE WOLF WHO CRIED BOY

If literature is a way to tell the story of man’s passage through time, then the written record of the failures to deliver anything but sorrow and shame will be the legacy of Donald Trump. His reign of terror will be remembered as that of Macbeth, who asks, “Why do you dress me in borrowed robes?”, in raiment that seems either too big or too small for him. Like Macbeth, Trump’s ambition is too big and his character is too small for his illegitimate role as an American president. And the Republican Party that he acquired in, what his son-in-law described as a hostile takeover, must begin to reinvent itself – somehow, some way, by some means.