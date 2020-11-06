The Trouble With An Echo Chamber Society

Something that has become disturbingly clear over the last few years is the impact of our increasingly echo chambered society.

Back in the 1980’s Gloria Steinem was quoted as saying she couldn’t understand how Reagan won because she didn’t know anyone who voted for him

That was a reflection of her living in a heavily Democratic part of Manhattan and being surrounded by echo chamber.

But most people at the time could understand either a Reagan win or a Clinton win in 1992 because they did know people on both sides of the debate.

Indeed a map of many elections at that time would be like a patchwork quilt with mixed red and blue

But these days we are more and more surrounded by like minded neighbors, listening to/watching only like minded media/etc

As a result there are many Trump supporters who literally cannot conceive the idea of him losing because everyone they know is Trump and the news they watch/listen to is saying how he must have been robbed

The same was true in many ways in 2016, with many Clinton supporters sincerely unable to comprehend that people could vote for someone other than HRC

It is a troubling trend regardless of the outcome of 2020 election and I’m not sure of the solution