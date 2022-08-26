The summer of 1-in-1,000 rain events



The United States hasn’t experienced a hurricane yet this year.

Instead, we’ve had five 1,000-year rain events over a 28-day period. Although we may fear tornadoes, tropical storms or hurricanes, each year floods kill more people than tornadoes, hurricanes or lightning (italics in the original). Floods account for two-thirds of the cost of natural disasters in the United States.

Late August, however, has experienced its share of catastrophic hurricanes:

Here’s the estimated financial impact of these three hurricanes in 2022 dollars:

$19,000,000,000 : Irene (2011)

$57,400,000,000 : Andrew (1992)

$151,000,000,000 : Harvey (2017)

About those 1-in-1,000 year storms

A ‘1,000-year rain event‘ is a flood so severe that it has only a 0.1 percent probability of happening in any given year.

One of the challenges facing forecasters, emergency planners and insurance companies is that flood zone maps are woefully out of date. For example, loss of soil permeability due to pavement, concrete and buildings affects flood risk.

In addition, the maps are based on rainfall probabilities. Statistical modeling used to generate probabilities in existing maps don’t account for increased extremes.

Current government maps indicate that 8.7 million properties are susceptible to a 100-year flood (1 percent chance in any given year). New data suggest 14.6 million properties are at risk, a 68 percent increase.

Michael Mann, climate scientist from Penn State University, explained the challenge in 2017. A storm surge in New York that had a 1-in-500 probability in pre-industrial times is now 1-in-25. “It could become a once-per-five-year event toward the middle of the century. Precipitation extremes follow a similar trend.”

From The Guardian:

“We are going to have to change the labeling because these are not one-in-1,000-years events any more,” said Andreas Prein, an expert in climate extremes at the National Center for Atmospheric Research. “It’s shocking to see all of this flood damage but it follows a pattern. These rare events are becoming more and more common and our infrastructure is just not keeping up.”

Washington Post meteorologist Matthew Cappucci also explains how droughts can exacerbate flood damage from heavy rains.

[Droughts] kill plants and leave the ground bare, reducing soil absorption. They also harden top soils, which makes it easier for water to run off. The extremely dry ground, combined with the rapid rainfall, can trigger widespread flooding.

We’re having more droughts, too.

The day before the flood, Dallas-Fort Worth “had been facing one of its worst droughts on record.”

About half of the country has undergone at least a moderate drought this summer. Parts of the West, the Midwest and Texas have experienced exceptional and historic drought conditions.

Here are those five 1-in-1,000 year events (26 July – 22 August).

The 2022 hurricane season

At this point in the August-October season, NOAA has forecast 14-20 named storms; 6-10 that become hurricanes; and 3-5 that become major hurricanes (Category 3-5).

We have experienced only three named storms (Alex, Bonnie, and Colin) this year. Each was short-lived and failed to reach hurricane strength.

Hurricane season runs June through November. September is the historical peak month.

Excerpt from This August, it’s 1-in-1,000 rain events (instead of hurricanes) at WiredPen