THE STATE OF THE UNION IS RUSSIA (CARTOON AND COLUMN)

So, did you watch Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech?? Yeah, I know you didn’t, and I don’t blame you because I didn’t want to watch it either. But I did…well, a chunk of it.

I watched the first 20 minutes or so, and then that was all I could take. I figured I’d rely on the news coverage of it later, but I did catch Rep. Al Green getting tossed out. My main impression of that was three white guys looking down and having a Black man thrown out for disagreeing with them.

It’s not like the Republicans ever threw out Marjorie Taylor Greene or Lauren Boebert for any of the times they heckled and broke House decorum during a State of the Union, like the time they booed Biden’s dead son. Even with Trump up there, MTG broke decorum last night while wearing political paraphernalia on the House floor. That’s against the rules. Has she been punished for it in the past? Nope. Will she be punished for it this time? Nope.

What we saw last night technically wasn’t a State of the Union address. The State of the Union is the only constitutional requirement for a sitting president, to deliver an address to Congress “from time to time.” It’s the easiest job of a president as he could simply remain on his barcalounger and send a note to Congress simply stating, “Yo, the state of the union is okey-dokey. Later.” It’s the only thing a president HAS to do.

The State of the Union was mostly delivered in person until radio was invented, and Woodrow Wilson started the tradition of delivering it to Congress in person. It was Ronald Reagan, naturally, who started the tradition of delivering an address to Congress in the first year of a president’s term. What? There are cameras? Here comes Ronny.

Trump’s address, a little over 100 minutes, was the longest ever to Congress. It may have also set a record for most lies.

For example, we have not given Ukraine $350 billion since Putin’s invasion. We’ve given about $120 billion. We also haven’t given more than Europe has, as the European Union has given Ukraine nearly $138 billion, not counting what the United Kingdom, which is not a member of the EU (remember Brexit?), has given. By the way, when you travel from the UK to Ireland, you discover that the Euro is worth more than the Pound.

Trump did not stop $45 million going to Burma for DEI programs because the programs didn’t exist.

Social Security is not paying millions of dead people, and certainly none as old as 150, 200, and good god, not any who are 360.

A middle school in Florida did NOT socially transition a student.

Trump’s claim that a poll saying that most Americans believe our country is headed in the right direction rather than the wrong direction is cherry-picked. A more recent poll from the same pollster says most Americans say it’s going in the wrong direction.

Trump’s claim that Elon Musk’s DOGE has found “billions of dollars of fraud” is a lie. There’s no proof of these claims, and there is no transparency in DOGE. Republicans, who subpoenaed Hunter Biden, refuse to do the same for Musk. Even today, the luncheon Republicans had with Musk was private from the press.

Trump may have gotten Elon in trouble last night. In a court filing, the White House claimed Musk was not the head of DOGE. The filing said, “Like other senior White House advisors, Mr. Musk has no actual or formal authority to make government decisions himself.”

The filing also said that Musk was not an employee of the U.S. DOGE Service or the U.S. DOGE Service Temporary Organization and added: “Mr. Musk is not the U.S. DOGE Service Administrator.”

Last night, Trump gave Elon a shout-out (who actually wore a tie for once), saying, “I have created the brand-new Department of Government Efficiency, DOGE. Perhaps you’ve heard of it.” And then he said DOGE is “headed” by Musk, “who’s in the gallery tonight.”

Shortly after praising Musk, Democrats laughed at Trump when he ranted against “unelected bureaucrats.”

“Thank you, Elon. He’s working very hard. He didn’t need this … Thank you very much. We appreciate it.” Good going, nutcases.

Most of the speech was propaganda, hate, and Trump boasting about himself. He called President Biden the “worst” president in American history when, in fact, historians rank President Oompa-Loompa among the bottom four.

President Felon complained again about the prosecutions against him.

He whined that the Democrats have never applauded for him, as though that’s a concern for the union.

The scariest part may be when Trump admitted there will be a little “disturbance” from his trade war. Since Trump is a liar, his admittance that his tariffs will bring a little “disturbance” could mean we’ll have the worst recession of our nation’s history. That’s another thing he lied about.

Biden left Trump an amazing economy, one that’s the envy of the world. Trump left Biden shit. As usual, Democratic presidents have to clean up after Republican presidents.

Trump and Republicans don’t realize why Biden had a recession and whose fault it really was.

Trump also claimed that voters sent him to the White House on a mandate, but mandates are larger than two percent. In fact, Trump’s “mandate” is less than two percent of the popular vote. An example of a mandate was when Americans fired Trump and put Biden in office with a FOUR and a half point advantage in the popular vote.

Trump praised cops, though he pardoned J6 white nationalist terrorists who attacked cops. He praised a child cancer survivor, though he and DOGE are taking away cancer studies. He invited a female volleyball player who claims she received brain trauma from a trans athlete who spiked the ball in her face.

The hate on “men in women’s sports” is the national battle cry for Republicans, even though there are probably fewer than 100 trans athletes in the nation, and not all of them are playing in women’s sports.

Of course, he also ranted about immigrants.

Last night’s speech was more of a rant and a big fat narcissistic hate-fest conducted by a big fat Orange racist, homophobic, idiotic narcissist. It should have been billed as “100 minutes of a barking yam.”

Seriously, what makes me turn this shit off after awhile isn’t just because I get tired of his lies and boasting about himself, but the sound of his voice. It’s become nails on a chalkboard for me.

And we have three more of these to suffer through. Don’t worry, kids. I’ll watch each of those for you too…well, mostly.

