Posted by ROBERT A. LEVINE, TMV Columnist on Apr 17, 2020 in 2020 Presidential Election, Breaking News, coronavirus, Disasters, Economy, Health, Medicine, Politics |

The Stable Genius and the Corona Virus

There are a large number of Americans who view President Trump as the avatar of the truth in our nation. What he says is like the word of God and should be accepted by all. This is unfortunate for the country, since his leadership has resulted in the complete mishandling of the corona virus outbreak. But Trump’s followers either do not follow him closely or are partially deaf, or they would have heard the constant lies, mistakes, contradictions and turnarounds in his press briefings and tweets. What he says one day is reversed the next day or a week later as he tries to make people believe that he has handled the Corona virus well, was aware of the pandemic at the start, and blames other people for his dropping the ball.

America was totally unprepared for the pandemic and he criticizes Obama for the cupboard being bare. But he’s been in office for over three years. If he really knew what was happening why didn’t he fill the cupboard in time. After all, he keeps telling people how smart he is, though he lies about that too. The missteps of this stable genius have caused thousands of deaths and unnecessary economic damage which his base doesn’t seem to accept or understand. America is still deficient in the number of tests it has done and the availability of tests for all who need them. And protective equipment-PPE- is still in short supply.

Unfortunately, those who try to provide accurate medical information about the pandemic are pilloried by Trump supporters. Dr Anthony Fauci whose information about the disease has been illuminating for many Americans has been threatened repeatedly by a number of Trump supporters who don’t want to hear the truth if it contradicts Trump’s diatribes. The threats were thought to be believable enough for Fauci to receive full time protection from the government. And Fauci is appearing less prominently at Trump’s press conferences, probably because the stable genius doesn’t want to be contradicted, even if it’s done politely.

With Trump moving ahead to open the economy with tests for the virus still lacking, how can Americans feel safe? Republican governors will likely follow through with opening while Democratic states will hold off for the time being. Having enough testing would make all the difference. And some of Trump’s aggressive followers are trying to overturn the decisions by governors in Democratic states, disregarding social distancing, demanding freedom to move around wherever they want and gather in groups. They do not seem to realize that there is a medical emergency or simply do not care. What if a few more older people die? (Of course, the virus is also killing young people) After all, the stable genius is telling them that it’s okay to get back to work.

Resurrecting Democracy

www.robertlevinebooks.com