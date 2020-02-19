Posted by ROBERT A. LEVINE, TMV Columnist on Feb 19, 2020 in 2016 Elections, Authoritarianism, Autocracy, Breaking News, Featured, Government, Immigration, Law, Politics, Russia, United States |

The Soviet Republic of America

Many citizens saw it coming for a while, but every day it seems as if we are getting closer. The president is working hard to make it a reality, backed by the Republican Party’s members. America is evolving into a Soviet-like system with every aspect of art, culture and justice controlled by the whims of our dear leader.

The transformation taking place was brought home when the media began discussing the need for new federal buildings to conform to our leader’s tastes. From this point on, he wants new buildings being constructed related to federal functions to be built in a grand, classical style, emulating Greek and Roman architecture which he felt was beautiful and signified importance. Whether his tastes and reasons were valid are beside the point. The leader wants to impose his tastes on the nation. This is like Stalin’s idea regarding Soviet architecture, where buildings were to be constructed in a conservative, monumental style. Stalin also put his imprimatur on art, approving of so-called Soviet realism as the technique and style that was to be followed. How long will it be before our dear leader defines the proper boundaries of American art? Perhaps he is waiting for a second term before taking control of art.

He has already started to impose his will on the justice system, working through his lackey attorney general and through his own edicts. The attorney general has already decided that the recommendations using justice department guidelines regarding a prison sentence for Trump’s friend Roger Stone were too harsh given his transgressions. Barr recommended that the sentence be lowered significantly. Now he’s looking into Michael Flynn and considering what his punishment should be. The DOJ guidelines have been in place for decades but obviously do not apply to the friends of our dear leader.

The president also decided to pardon or commute the sentences of eleven convicted white-collar felons, saying that they had been punished enough already. While he has the power to do this, the convicts he absolved had committed serious crimes and some of them had been appointed or elected officials of the government with important responsibilities. Of course, the crimes they committed hit close to home for our dear leader including bribery, tax evasion and lying about taxes. Perhaps he saw himself in their places.

There was also his pardoning or forcing the Navy to allow an accused war criminal, Jack Gallagher to avoid military justice, against the wishes of his commanding officer and high Navy personnel. Trump called him a hero and wants Gallagher to campaign with him. The dear leader’s actions completely upsets the military code of justice and the expected manner of handling rogue military men. This was because Trump’s moral code saw nothing wrong in Gallagher’s actions, though the men in his squad did. Shooting and killing innocent Iraqi civilians and stabbing a teenage ISIS prisoner did not bother our dear leader who himself evaded the draft and never saw military service.

The wall is another of our dear leader’s bright ideas. Against the wishes of Congress, he has taken money from the military budget and is using it to help construct his wall at the border with Mexico. He sees immigrants as more of a danger to the United States than ISIS, Russia, or China. But then again, Putin is a buddy of his.

If our dear leader is elected again, what will stop him from carrying his actions to even further extremes as he tries to make over America’s democratic system by ignoring the Constitution and the rule of law? And the Communist, excuse me, Republican Party is completely under his thumb and unwilling to stand up to him aside from Mitt Romney. The leader has already survived one impeachment and another one is unlikely. And his brainwashed acolytes all over the country follow his commands and believe his lies because their sources of news are part of the Communist (Republican) apparatus.

Where will it end when so many Americans can’t see through the great leader’s lies and propaganda and are willing to support him through thick and thin?

Resurrecting Democracy

www.robertlevinebooks.com

Graphic by DonkeyHotey/Flickr