The RNC’s Chairwoman Needs A Clue

The Republican National Committee’s chairwoman is in need of a clue, as evident in a Tweet that she posted on 13 March 2021.

“Biden needs to stop opening the border and open our schools!” writes Ronna McDaniel.

If you cannot detect McDaniel’s error, then here is a hint from someone who responded on Twitter:

“School closings and openings are a local issue …”

Due to something called Separation of Powers, the POTUS has no control over the opening and closing of local public schools.

If the POTUS did have such control, then someone should ask McDaniel why Donald Trump didn’t open local public schools while he was still the POTUS. After all, local public schools were being closed long before 20 January 2021.

As for her “stop opening the border” complaint, McDaniel is again in error. On 10 March 2021, Ambassador Roberta Jacobson, the White House coordinator for the Southern Border, announced to the world that the USA’s southern border is not open.

From NPR: “But Jacobson stressed that people should not try and migrate to the United States across the border, for now. ‘La frontera no esta abierta,’ she said, repeating multiple times in Spanish that ‘the border is not open.'”

It is understandable if someone mistakes Ronna McDaniel for Cher Horowitz. Perhaps the two are related.