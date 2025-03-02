The Recent White House ‘Spectacle.’ What the Headlines Say

Reaction to Trump’s and Vance’s disgraceful ambush of President Zelenskyy at the White House, “A spectacle to horrify the world,” has been swift, worldwide and unmerciful.

Here are just a few of the headlines.

Michael Tomasky at the New Republic: “Trump Brings a Day of Historic Shame for the United States.”

Bret Stephens at the New York Times: “A Day of American Infamy.”

And Maureen Dowd in “Trump Is Rootin’ for Putin”:

It was a sickening spectacle: the man who tried to upend democracy bullying the man who is fighting for democracy…The air seemed to turn flame red as the TV stars-turned-pols sat side by side in elegant yellow armchairs and had the wildest dust-up ever televised from the Oval Office.

Charles P. Pierce at Esquire: “President Trump Embarrassed Himself, the Nation, and Every Thinking Human on Earth.”



Politico: “‘Free world needs a new leader’: Europe defends Zelenskyy after Trump attack.”

Thomas Friedman at the Salt Lake Tribune: “Trump clearly sided with the aggressor — the dictator — against the freedom fighter.”

PoliticusUSA: “Trump And Vance Humiliate Themselves While Trying To Bully Zelenskyy.”

Andrew Roth at The Guardian: “How JD Vance emerged as the chief saboteur of the transatlantic alliance.”

Moira Donegan, also at The Guardian: “Trump’s style of petty domination was in full display with Zelenskyy.”

Cathy Young at The Bulwark: “A Shameful, Appalling Spectacle.”

David Rothkopf at The Daily Beast: “Trump Thinks He Humiliated Zelensky. He Really Humiliated the United States.”

Josh Kovensky at Talking Points Memo: “Trump And Vance Ambush Zelensky In Prelude To Betrayal.”

Tom Nichols at The Atlantic: “It Was an Ambush — Today marked one of the grimmest days in the history of American diplomacy.”

New York Daily News: “Trump’s Oval Office tantrum: A presidential attack on Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy is perfect for the Kremlin.”

Chicago Sun Times: “Trump, Vance sink to new low in Oval Office meeting with Ukraine’s Zelensky.”

Andreas Kluth at Bloomberg: “Trump’s Oval Office Clash With Zelenskiy Was a Win for Putin.”

Reaction from world leaders.

There is no doubt as to whose side they are on.

Our own Voice of America: “European leaders stand by Ukraine after heated exchange between Trump, Zelenskyy.”

Alexander Smith, NBC News: “Europeans scramble to show leadership of the ‘free world’ as U.S. alliance fractures.”

BBC.com:

European leaders lined up to show solidarity with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday…Within a short time [following the extraordinary crash] prime ministers and presidents from the north, south, east and west of the continent posted on social media in support of Zelenskyy and Ukraine in the war against Russia’s invasion…

Associated Press: “European leaders pledge to stand by Ukraine after confrontational Oval Office meeting with Trump.”

Tim Balk at the New York Times: “Europe Rallies Around Zelensky After Explosive White House Meeting.”



Irish Examiner: “European leaders pledge support for Zelenskyy after tempestuous Trump talks.”

Andrew Gray, Reuters: “European leaders show support for Zelenskiy after Trump clash.”

Even Fox News: “World leaders back Zelenskyy following Trump, Vance Oval Office spat.”

But how about the reaction from the “home front”?

The Kyiv Independent:

A president just disrespected America in the Oval Office. It wasn’t Zelensky…It’s time to say it plainly. America’s leadership has switched sides in the war. The American people have not, and they should speak up

Here are some of the world-leaders in their own words:

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer embracing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday: “And as you heard from the cheers on the street outside, you have full backing across the United Kingdom…We stand with you, with Ukraine, for as long as it may take.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: “Russia illegally and unjustifiably invaded Ukraine. For three years now, Ukrainians have fought with courage and resilience…Canada will continue to stand with Ukraine and Ukrainians in achieving a just and lasting peace.”

Germany’s outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz: “No one wants peace more than the citizens of Ukraine…we stand with Ukraine…we must never confuse aggressor and victim in this terrible war”.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on “a new era of nefariousness” at the White house:

Many of you will have slept fitfully tonight in the face of the unspeakable videos from the White House. Frankly, so did I. Unfortunately, this was not a bad dream, but a violent reality…Our horror is greater today than before, but so is our commitment to the people of Ukraine, to our own security and to peace in Europe.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on X: “Your dignity honors the bravery of the Ukrainian people. Be strong, be brave, be fearless. You are never alone, dear President. We will continue working with you for a just and lasting peace.”

French President Emmanuel Macron: “Russia is the aggressor, and Ukraine is the aggressed people. I think we were all right to help Ukraine and sanction Russia three years ago, and to continue to do so.”

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof: “The Netherlands supports Ukraine “now more than ever…We want a lasting peace and an end to the war of aggression started by Russia…”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez: “Ukraine, Spain stands with you.”

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk: “Dear [Zelenskyy], dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone.”

Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris: “Ukraine is not to blame for this war brought about by Russia’s illegal invasion. We stand with Ukraine.”

There are additional supportive messages from Australia, Italy Austria, Croatia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Moldova, Sweden, Denmark, Belgium, Slovenia, Estonia and several other countries.

A very few leaders have taken Trump’s and Vance’s side. Notably among them, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban who wrote: “Strong men make peace, weak men make war. Today President @realDonaldTrump stood bravely for peace. Even if it was difficult for many to digest. Thank you, Mr. President!”

How about our own leaders and politicians?

Here are just a few reactions:

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro:

“Pennsylvania is the proud home to over 150,000 Ukrainian and Ukrainian American people…they, along with countless other Pennsylvanians, watched in shock as the President and Vice President berated President Zelenskyy and advanced Russia’s propaganda directly from the White House.” Shapiro concludes,

“Strong leaders stand with their allies and they stand on their principles – and I believe we must continue to advocate for the values of freedom and liberty, not cower to dangerous dictators like Vladimir Putin.” .

Senator Chris Murphy: “It is absolutely shameful what is happening right now…The White House has become an arm of the Kremlin…”

Sen. Lisa Murkowski:

This week started with administration officials refusing to acknowledge that Russia started the war in Ukraine. It ends with a tense, shocking conversation in the Oval Office and whispers from the White House that they may try to end all U.S. support for Ukraine. I know foreign policy is not for the faint of heart, but right now, I am sick to my stomach as the administration appears to be walking away from our allies and embracing Putin, a threat to democracy and U.S. values around the world.

Rep. Liz Cheney:

Generations of American patriots, from our revolution onward, have fought for the principles Zelenskyy is risking his life to defend. But today, Donald Trump and JD Vance attacked Zelenskyy and pressured him to surrender the freedom of his people to the KGB war criminal who invaded Ukraine. History will remember this day— when an American President and Vice President abandoned all we stand for.

We would be remiss to ignore the adulation Trump and Vance have received from the MAGA media.

Here are a few examples:

x News: “Ukraine’s Zelenskyy thought he’d look like a tough guy. He had another thing coming from Trump and Vance.”

Ned Barnett at the American Thinker: “Zelensky’s path to political and military success: Insert foot in mouth, shoot foot – then pick a fight with Trump and Vance…in public.”

Zachary Leeman reports on Mediaite: “Fox Hosts Praise Trump for Dressing Down Zelensky: ‘Like a Father Swatting Down Their Toddler.’”

MAGA world also had some very incisive observations on what the leader of a country at war wore to the White House, while doting upon Musk’s “tech support” garb.

Here is just one example:

During the White House meeting, Brian Glenn asked Zelensky ‘Why don’t you wear a suit? You’re at the highest level in this country’s office and you refuse to wear a suit. Do you own a suit?

Upon which Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote on X: “I’m so proud of for pointing out that Zelensky has so much disrespect for America that he can’t even wear a suit in the Oval Office when he comes to beg for money from our President!!”

As expected, Russia was giddy with delight over the White House ambush:

Nikki McCann Ramirez at Rolling Stone: “Kremlin Gloats After Trump, Vance Oval Office Ukraine Meltdown.”

Natalia Yermak at The Kyiv Independent: “Pro-Russian European politicians openly support Trump after clash with Zelensky.”

Meduza: “Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman says Trump and Vance not ‘smacking this bastard Zelensky’ was a ‘miracle of restraint’ in heated Oval Office meeting.”

Politico: “Russia celebrates US foreign policy that now ‘coincides’ with Moscow’s worldview.”



The Moscow Times: “Russia Says Trump Showed ‘Restraint’ Against ‘Scumbag’ Zelensky.”

Giselle Ruhiyyih Ewing at Politico: “‘The insolent pig finally got a proper slap’: Russia celebrates Trump’s Zelenskyy takedown,”

Anthony Halpin at Bloomberg: “Russia Revels in Zelenskiy’s Oval Office Dressing Down.”

Note:

Most of the headlines are from that great news aggregator, Memeorandum.com.