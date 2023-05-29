THE PENDULUM HAS A MESSAGE

by Don Hermann

Columnist

Can you hear it? Tik Tok. Tik Tok. It’s chirping. “Where is Donald? Where is Donald?”

Is he hiding? Is he hiding? Why? Why? It’s time. It’s time. Tik Tok. Tik Tok. The Pendulum is louder and louder. As it swings back and forth.

Is it Russia? Maybe. Is it Saudi Arabia? Maybe. Ah. Ah. They may not want you now.

Your time may have passed. That sound is not music to your ears.

Pay attention Donald. No make believe here.

There is a time and place for you. Jack Smith is polishing the pendulum. That clock is set and is nice and shiny and well oiled for Merrick Garland. Tik Tok. Tik Tok.

But New York is saying “He belongs with us.” Tik Tok. Tik Tok.

On the other hand, they’re winding the clock in Atlanta. They’re pretty insistent. He’s our guy.” Tik Tok. Tik Tok.

Donald, the Cuckoo Clock in addition to other things is a metaphor for old age, childhood and mental disorder.

It’s yours for the taking, wherever that may be. A 14 Karat treasure. Just don’t get perspiration on it.

Tik Tok. Tik Tok.