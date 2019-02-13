Posted by Clay Jones on Feb 13, 2019 in Politics |

The Orange Face Blues (Cartoon, Column and Video)

In Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds, Brad Pitt’s Aldo Raine leads a team of Jewish Allied soldiers killing and scalping Nazis behind enemy lines in World War II. Of course, the soldiers’ actions go against everything in the Geneva Convention as Aldo says at one point in the film to a German soldier, “You probably heard we ain’t in the prisoner-takin’ business; we in the killin’ Nazi business. And cousin, business is a-boomin’”.

However, with each massacre, the Allied soldiers leave one survivor to tell the grisly tale and help build the Basterds “inglourious” reputation. In doing so, Also leaves the surviving soldier with a memento. A memento in the form of a permanent Swastika.

Before letting one survivor go in the film, he asks if he’s going to take off his uniform. Of course the German says yes and even swears he’s going to burn it. Aldo doesn’t like that answer and replies, “You see, we like our Nazis in uniform. That way we can spot ’em just like that. But you take off that uniform, ain’t no one ever gonna know you were a Nazi. And that don’t sit well with us. So, I’m gonna give you a little something you can’t take off.”

What Aldo does is take a huge hunting knife and carves a Swastika on the German’s forehead for him to wear the rest of his life. The men in his platoon compliment that his Swastikas keep getting better and better.

Taking off the uniform is exactly what Trump supporters are going to do after he’s going to prison and the nation spends decades recovering from his fu–ery. They’re going to claim they never supported him. Have you seen Omarosa Manigault on TV? She hates everything about Trump now that he’s done with her, but she’d still be working in the White House if he would have her. She took off the uniform.

The liars of the future are the liars of the present. They don’t just include the general public. They also include elected officials. Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham were two of the most anti-Trump Republicans in 2015 and 2016. They warned how he would destroy the nation. Cruz called him a “sniveling coward” for picking on his wife and father. Trump called Heidi ugly in a tweet and helped the National Enquirer spread a story that Ted’s dad was a part of the plot to kill JFK. Lindsey Graham said, “You know how you make America great again? Tell Donald Trump to go to hell.” Today, they’re both slobbering man servants to Trump. Lindsey Graham is helping Trump turn America into Hell.

Cruz and Graham don’t have a spine or an ounce of dignity between them, or the National Enquirer really has some good shit on them.

I know private citizens who were the same way. They swore they’d never support Trump. One conservative cartoonist even swore he’d stop sharing Breitbart links after they started supporting Trump, and right in line with a conservative’s convictions, he was true to his word for maybe three days. Today, how dare anyone criticize Trump.

All of these people are hypocrites. When the elected lickspittles decry Trump, we’ll have a public record of their groveling. But what about the private Trump brownnoser? Just like it pisses me off when someone accuses me of not being a Cubs fan until they won the World Series, it’s going to make me livid if they think I ever supported Donald Trump. How will we be able to tell the lying toadies apart from those of us who genuinely fought for our nation to protect it from Trump? It’s not like we can go around today and start carving Trump Swastikas into their foreheads. I checked.

We have to carve it into our memories. It’s easy enough with family members. It’ll be harder with friends and even tougher with casual acquaintances. But just as much as we can’t let them get away with lies today, we can’t let them do it in the future. And keep in mind, even when they do come around, they’re still the type of people who will put a psychopathic traitor before their nation. They’re still going to be racist assholes.

Just like Ralph Northam’s blackface yearbook photo came back to haunt him, we have to let their orangeface history haunt Trump’s sycophants.

For the Deplorable Basterds, we have to make orangeface really hard to wash off.

