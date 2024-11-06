THE MOURNING AFTER (CARTOON AND COLUMN)

What the hell, America?

We know Donald Trump is racist. We know he’s fascist. We know he’s sexist. We know he’s the first president to refuse a peaceful transfer of power. We know he was behind an insurrection. We know he was impeached twice. We know he’s responsible for hundreds of thousands of COVID deaths. We know he’s a grifter who cheated taxpayers out of millions. We know he’s a rapist. We know he’s a felon. We know about Project 2025. We know he plans to send the military after his enemies. We know he plans to deport millions of people who belong here, who are legal, and who are major components of our economy. We know he’s going to raise tariffs which will give everyone in the nation a huge tax increase. We know he’s going to give himself another huge tax cut. We know he’s responsible for the overturning of Roe. We know there will be other women’s rights he’ll strike down. We know he’s beholden to Putin. We know he stole classified documents. We know he gave classified information to Russians. We know he’s been talking to Putin since he left office. We know he’s corrupt. We know he’s going to put goons and jackasses in his administration. We know he’s an immature toddler with dementia. We know he’s a rancid cancer on this nation. We know he’ll spend every day of the next four years lying and attacking his critics. We know he doesn’t respect the military. We know he’s a tax cheat. We know his entire deal is a cult. We know he told over 30,000 lies during his first term. We know he never built an economy. We know President Biden spent the past four years cleaning up his messes. We know he’s the worst president in U.S. history because you fired him once before. So I ask you again, America…What the hell? What is wrong with you?

I know what’s wrong with you. America, you’re stupid, sexist, and racist. That’s the only reason you have for choosing the orange treasonous turd over a smart, intelligent, competent, highly-educated, and accomplished Black Woman who’s not the flaming cracker you voted for over her.

A goon commented on one of my posts this morning saying the attacks of comparing him to Hitler didn’t work. Maybe not, but he’s still a Hitler wannabe. He’s still a fascist.

