THE MODERATE VOICE NEEDS YOUR $$$ HELP

I still have to set up a new Go Fund Me, but The Moderate Voice needs financial help. TMV has paid for itself for most of its 17 year life. In recent months, due to sparse ad revenues and no recent fundraising campaign, there have been a series of bounced checks which meant high bank fees. This money needs to be reimbursed — but apart from that, TMV can’t have such a low bank account to continue.

There were some expenses (key newspaper and online subscriptions) that were automatically paid by TMV but I’ve now moved them to another business card. A $1 overdraft would mean a $35 bank fee. A recent donation by a TMVer has helped stop that bleeding.

Until the Go Fund Me is up, there are two ways you can contribute (and “you” might mean if you have friends who like the site or like what it’s doing and want to contribute):

Email me at [email protected] for the PayPal address. PayPal donations can be instantly deposited in the TMV BoA account.

OR email me at [email protected] if you want an address to send a check.

FYI: There is a VERY exciting possibility for adding another dimension to TMV’s content in the works. It looks likely but more needs to be discussed more before it happens.