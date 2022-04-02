The Miserliness of Donald Trump

In a 1999 White House “note” on President Clinton’s White House photographer Sharon Farmer, one reads:

Whether photographing the President as he works in the Oval Office, enjoys quiet moments with his family, delivers a speech, or makes a crucial decision affecting our nation’s future, White House photographers have a front row seat to history in the making.

In describing “The President’s Photographer,” National Geographic puts the work of White House photographers – in this case President Obama’s White House photographer Pete Souza — into perspective:

Expressive close-ups of presidents reveal moments of joy, reflection, and turmoil over public issues and private challenges. Unexpected angles cast new light on historic events.

And indeed, the photos taken by these men and women have become part of our history, a national treasure.

And indeed, too, it has become tradition for official photographers from every White House since Ronald Reagan to publish books or albums containing such historic photographs.

The presidents for whom they worked have graciously and generously supported their work, some writing touching forewords for their books.

I am fortunate to have a copy of Pete Souza’s magnificent “Obama: An Intimate Portrait,” a treasure trove of more than 300 of Souza’s most iconic and intimate photographs that put the reader right in the White House of the extraordinary man who was our 44th president.

This is some of what President Obama writes in the foreword of Pete Souza’s book.

Over the course of eight years in the White House, I probably spent more time with Pete Souza than with anybody other than my family. From moments of America’s triumph to time of our deepest tragedy… Pete was always present, dutifully documenting every moment, large and small for history…eight years of American history…a gift to future generations, scholars, and everyday citizens alike…

During the next four years – the Trump presidency – another talented and dedicated chief White House photographer, Shealah Craighead, would travel “the world with [Trump] and [spend] countless hours inside the White House snapping pictures…”

Like her predecessors, Craighead intended to publish a book of her most memorable photographs at the end of Trump’s term and notified Trump’s aides of her intentions, according to the New York Times.

She reached a “tentative deal with a publisher [that] involved an advance in the hundreds of thousands of dollars” and was even hoping that Trump would write a foreword for her book “in return for a cut of that advance.”

But the man who does not honor tradition, who does not show gratitude or loyalty –- yet demands such from others — the man who is only interested in “what’s in it for me?”, had other plans.

According to the New York Times:

• First, aides to Mr. Trump asked her for a cut of her book advance payment, in exchange for his writing a foreword and helping promote the book, according to former associates of Mr. Trump. • Then Mr. Trump’s team asked Ms. Craighead to hold off on her book project to allow the former president to take Ms. Craighead’s photos and those of other White House staff photographers and publish his own book, which is now selling for as much as $230 a copy.

Taylor Budowich, a spokesman for Trump has not disputed this. Instead, Budowich said, according to the Times that “Trump decided to first do his own book, a separate deal that came with a much bigger, multimillion-dollar advance.”

Reportedly, Trump’s 317-page book, “Our Journey Together,” does not include photo credits but merely — on the last page — offers a by-name, “grateful acknowledgment” to the photographers whose images are featured in the book, including Craighead “whose pictures make up much of the book.”

This latest example of Trump’s culture of cheapness and greed has upset many.

Stephanie Grisham, Trump’s former White House press secretary, said, “What a shame that [Trump] is actually now profiting off of it. But then again, this is the guy who is hawking caps and all kinds of stuff right now to raise money for himself.”

Of course, Trump’s acolytes are praising the book. “President Trump has always had an eye for beautiful and engaging curation, which came alive through the pages of his book,” said Budowich.

I will not be able to confirm or refute this blarney as I will not add to Trump’s coffers by purchasing a copy.

However, I believe I can say with certainty that there will not be a single photo of Trump reflecting President Obama’s down-to-earthiness as in the “Hair Like Mine” lead photo. Or…

his playfulness his respect for the military his compassion his sense of humor his sense of history and responsibility his charm and gallantry above all, President Barack Obama’s love of family.

As I mentioned, I will not browse through Trump’s “beautiful and engaging curation,” as I am afraid the images will only serve to remind me of his pompousness, arrogance, impetuousness, and narcissism all of which are exhibited in the following image of Trump boorishly shoving aside the Prime Minister of Montenegro.

