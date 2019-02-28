Posted by Dorian Estuardo de Wind on Feb 28, 2019 in 2016 Elections, Democracy, Featured, Government, Inspiration and Living, Politics, Society |

The Michael Cohen Hearings: Words to Remember

Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney and “fixer,” finally appeared before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday in a historic Watergate-reminiscent hearing that, in New York Times’ Peter Wehner’s words, “revealed as much about the Republican Party as it did about President Trump and his former lawyer.”

While we have already dismissed the frantic antics of the Trump defenders and apologists and while we will soon put out of our minds the insults — deserved and undeserved — and threats (totally unacceptable) that were hurled at the star witness, it will hopefully be a long time before we forget the final words said in this Watergate-reminiscent national drama.

They are the riveting, emotional, from-the heart words by one man, after nearly nine hours of hyperbole and theater by so many.

They are words I will not soon forget and words that America will hopefully remember for many years to come.

They are the closing remarks by Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), the Committee’s Chairman.

A closing statement which he started as follows:

It’s very painful. It’s very painful, you made a lot of mistakes, Mr. Cohen, and you’ve admitted that. And you know what is the saddest part of this whole thing? That some very innocent people are hurting too, and you acknowledge that and that’s your family.

A closing statement where the words “We are better than this…as a country we are so much better than this…” rang so true, hopeful and promising, all at the same time.

A closing statement he ended with an appeal to our better selves: “…come on now we can do more than one thing and we have got to get back to normal,” under applause from the chamber.

Please listen to Mr. Cummings’ full closing statement below.

The full transcript will be added when available.