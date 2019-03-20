Posted by Dorian Estuardo de Wind on Mar 20, 2019 in 2016 Presidential Election, Featured, Military, Politics, Torture, War |

‘The McCain Family Deserves Better’ – So Does the Nation (UPDATED)

UPDATE:

With Army tanks as a backdrop, the man who never served once again viciously attacked a military hero, the late Senator John McCain, at a manufacturing facility in Lima, Ohio.

The man who calls himself commander in chief sank as low as to brag about giving McCain “the kind of funeral he wanted, which as president I had to approve” to which he petty-mindedly added, “I didn’t get a thank you. That’s okay. We sent him on the way.”

What a small man!

Following up on his promise (below), Republican Senator Johnny Isakson, took to the airwaves on Georgia Public Broadcasting “in a rare moment for his party to launch a stinging rebuke of Trump.”

Listen to Senator Isakson’s interview here, starting at minute 2:00.

Original Post

The comparative timelines may not be precise, but neither is the rhetoric used by “the other guy” mentioned in this post.

When young John McCain was attending the U.S. Naval Academy learning how to be a Naval Aviator the other guy was learning how “to beat the game” at a New York military prep school.

When McCain served meritoriously during the Vietnam War, the other guy obtained a medical deferment (because of a “bone spur”) to escape the draft and the War.

When McCain was shot down over North Vietnam and imprisoned and tortured by the enemy for five long years, who knows what the other guy was doing.

While McCain continued to serve his country in government, the other guy was raking in the millions – in one way or another.

While presidential candidate John McCain was defending our first black president against slurs and false accusations, the other guy was engaging in foul, false “birther” conspiracies against President Barack Obama

When the other guy himself was running for the highest office in the land, he dared to deride a hero for having been captured and imprisoned while fighting for his country.

When the other guy insulted the Gold Star parents of a Muslim-American man who gave his life for his country during the Iraq War, and while many Republican leaders stayed silent, Senator John McCain spoke out.

While Senator McCain was suffering and dying from a brain tumor, the other guy could not stop himself and continued to insult him.

While McCain’s wife and daughter and the nation were eulogizing the American hero at Washington National Cathedral, the other guy – pointedly not invited, and rightly so – was playing golf

For nearly seven months after the Senator and former Prisoner of War had been laid to rest at Annapolis, the other guy continued to soil the memory of an American hero, culminating with additional insults and disrespect during last weekend’s twitter storm.

Not even McCain’s so-called “best friend” in the Senate – Lindsey Graham — called out the other guy by name for besmirching the life and career of his closest friend.

Instead, Graham “tried to square the circle by subtweeting a small tribute to McCain without mentioning [the other guy’s name]”

But one courageous, Republican Senator has had the guts, the morals and the conscience to call out the other guy.

When Senator John McCain passed away and “the flag at the White House remained at full staff, then went down to half staff but back again within one day—before the traditional end of the period of interment,” Georgia’s Sen. Johnny Isakson, the chairman of the Senate Veteran Affairs Committee, took to the floor of the Senate and declared:

I don’t know what is going to be said in the next few days about John McCain by whomever is going to say it or what is going to be done, but anybody who in any way tarnishes the reputation of John McCain deserves a whipping because most of those who would do the wrong thing about John McCain didn’t have the guts to do the right thing when it was their turn. We need to remember that. So I would say to the president or anybody in the world, it is time to pause and say that this was a great man who gave everything for us. We owe him nothing less than the respect that he earned, and that is what I intend to give John in return for what he gave me

Today, after the other guy continued to besmirch the memory of John McCain and after – right on cue and following the other guy’s example — the most revolting comments were posted about the late Senator, his wife and his daughter, Sen. Isakson plans to call out the other guy “for his continued disparagement of John McCain.”

Isakson told A.B. Stoddard at The Bulwark that, today, Isakson plans to deliver the promised “whipping.”

Isakson told Stoddard:

I just want to lay it on the line, that the country deserves better, the McCain family deserves better, I don’t care if he’s president of United States, owns all the real estate in New York, or is building the greatest immigration system in the world. Nothing is more important than the integrity of the country and those who fought and risked their lives for all of us.

You do that, Senator. The McCain family deserves better and so does our country. We will be listening

Photos: DoD, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, Library of Congress, National Archives