The Lion that Wanted to Roar Becomes the Mouse that Peeped

After months of investigations, weeks of boasting the results would demonstrate Joe Biden’s “unfitness for office,” would prove the most foul conspiracy theories and the most vile corruption allegations against Joe Biden and his son, the GOP finally released their 87-page report.

According to the New York Times, the election-year investigation “found no evidence of improper influence or wrongdoing by the former vice president, closing out an inquiry its leaders had hoped would tarnish the Democratic presidential nominee.” Instead, the Times adds, “the result delivered on Wednesday appeared to be little more than a rehashing six weeks before Election Day of unproven allegations that echo an active Russian disinformation campaign and have been pushed by Mr. Trump.”

Nevertheless, the Trump campaign quickly promoted the “explosive new revelations…[as] stunning levels of corruption and breathtaking breaches of America’s national security.”

We don’t expect readers to take the “liberal” Times’ opinion as the Gospel, especially when there are several others, let’s say “right wing sources,” that have diametrically opposed findings and conclusions.

As a matter of fact, the totally contrary views by Democrats and Republicans on this issue are a sad, yet eye-opening indication on how polarized our society has become.

Here are some of the headlines as summarized in memeorandun.com:

• Washington Post: GOP senators’ report calls Hunter Biden’s board position with Ukraine firm ‘problematic,’ but fails to show how it changed U.S. policy

• Redstate: New: Senate Releases Report on Hunter Biden, and It’s Damning

• Daily Kos: Republican ‘October bombshell’ turns into ‘September squib’ as report on Biden shows nothing new

• Townhall: Senate Report Details Hunter Biden’s Shady Foreign Business Dealings

• Washington Post: The GOP’s own star witness just blew up Trump’s ‘Hunterghazi’ smear

• The Federalist: Senate Report Accuses Hunter Biden Of Paying For Hookers Who May Have Been Trafficked

• New York Times: Republican Inquiry Finds No Evidence of Wrongdoing by Biden

• American Greatness: Shock Senate Report Finds Hunter Biden Financially Tied to Chinese Government, Rich Russian Widow, Human Trafficking

• BuzzFeed News: Republicans’ Hunter Biden Report Is Filled With Old, Unsubstantiated Allegations And Debunked Theories

• The Federalist: Senate Report: Burisma Bribed Officials To Shut Down Investigation 7 Months After Hunter Biden Joined Board

• Bloomberg: GOP Tries to Rekindle Hunter Biden Dispute With Few Findings

• Townhall: Senate Report Details Hunter Biden’s Shady Foreign Business Dealings

• VICE: The GOP Went Hard Investigating Hunter Biden and All They Found Was Some ‘Awkwardness’

• Forbes: GOP Report On Hunter Biden Resurfaces Old Allegations

• Law & Crime: GOP Senators’ Report on Hunter Biden: Treasury Records Show ‘Potential Criminal Activity,’ Links to ‘Eastern European Prostitution or Human Trafficking Ring’

• The Week: Republican senators find no evidence of wrongdoing regarding Biden and Ukraine policy

• Just The News: Senate report slams Bidens for conflicts of interest, flags possible criminal activity

• Washington Post: GOP’s Hunter Biden report doesn’t back up Trump’s actual conspiracy theory — or anything close to it

• Redstate: Corruption: Hunter Biden Got $3.5M Wire Transfer From Russian Mayor’s Wife, Paid Suspected Human Trafficking Ring

• The American Independent: GOP senators fail to dig up the dirt on Joe Biden they were hoping for

• New York Post: Senate Republicans release explosive report on Hunter Biden, Burisma

Republicans will have another go at Joe Biden with the Durham Report, another October Surprise. We’ll see how that goes.

