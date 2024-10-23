The Last Guardrail Standing



As we approach November 5, the polls tell us that half the country is ready and willing to elect a fascist, a would-be dictator, a convicted felon to the highest office in the land.

It appears that no sordid revelation (including his desire to have “the kind of generals Hitler had“), no new scandal, no proven crime or misdemeanor will change such course.

The Supreme Court has already written him a pre-dated, blank check.

A Republican-controlled Congress would happily cash that check on January 20. All he must do then is fill in the amount of retribution and tyranny his little heart desires.

All the guardrails have been swept away, except one.

The question is, will that guardrail hold?

On Monday, Liz Cheney, the conservative daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney mentioned that last guardrail during a townhall meeting in Michigan. yesterday.

Predicting that “millions” of moderate Republicans who are too afraid to go against Trump publicly will vote for Harris on November 5th, she reminded voters, “…if you’re at all concerned, you can vote your conscience and not ever have to say a word to anybody. And there will be millions of Republicans who do that on November 5th, vote for Vice President Harris.”

The right to the privacy of voting and the secrecy of your vote is a cornerstone of our democracy.

The privacy and sanctity of the voting booth, or the mail-in ballot, affords Americans the last chance to follow one’s conscience — the ultimate guardrail — after months of sometimes vile campaigning and tremendous pressures.

As Liz Cheney implies, no one will know how you voted.

Not your neighbors, not your friends, not your family.

Not even Trump…unless he wins.