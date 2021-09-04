The January 6 Select Committee, ‘Steady as It Goes’

On June 20, U.S. House Resolution 503 established the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol (hereinafter referred to as the “Select Committee”) to “investigate and report upon the facts, circumstances, and causes related to the January 6th attack and interference with the peaceful transfer of power.”

The investigation commenced with public hearings on July 27, 2021, when four Capitol and Metropolitan police officers provided dramatic testimony on the events of that dreadful day.

Since then, the Select Committee has been quietly but steadfastly proceeding with its investigation, making very few public statements.

The few public statements (“press releases”) made can be found at the Committee’s web site, here.

A couple of statements have made the news, such as:

• The August 25 Select Committee’s “sweeping demand for executive branch records.”

• The August 27 demand for records related to the January 6 attack from 15 social media companies

• The September 2 announcement naming Republican Representative Liz Cheney — one of only two incumbent Republican representatives on the Committee — to serve as the Vice Chair of the Select Committee. According to Chairman Thompson, “[Cheney’s] leadership and insights have shaped the early work of the Select Committee and this appointment underscores the bipartisan nature of this effort.”

Finally, on September 4:

Minority Leader McCarthy has recently made statements regarding the January 6th investigation. He has suggested, based on an anonymous report, that the Department of Justice has concluded that Donald Trump did not cause, incite, or provoke the violence on January 6th. When this anonymous report was first published, the Select Committee queried the Executive Branch agencies and congressional committees involved in the investigation. We’ve received answers and briefings from the relevant entities, and it’s been made clear to us that reports of such a conclusion are baseless. We will continue to pursue all elements of this investigation in a nonpartisan and thorough manner. We also remind Minority Leader McCarthy of his statements following January 6th, including his statement from the House Floor on January 13th—which are inconsistent with his recent comments.

Watch this space for future statements.