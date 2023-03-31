THE INDICTED PRESIDENTS CLUB (CARTOON, COLUMN AND VIDEO)

Donald Trump is in the Corrupt Presidents Club with Richard Nixon.

Donald Trump is in the Impeached Presidents Club with Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton.

Donald Trump is in the Twice-Impeached President Club all by himself and now…

He’s in the Indicted Presidents Club all by his lonesome.

The Manhattan grand jury voted today to indict Donald Trump. Inside sources say there will be over 30 charges and an arrest is expected this coming Tuesday.

This may not be the case that lands Trump in prison but it’s the case that makes him our nation’s first indicted president. Today was historic.

Now for everyone who’s upset about this, get over it because Donald Trump never should have been president (sic). Donald Trump is a corrupt person. He has zero values. He’s never truly been held accountable. For example, while he was president, he violated the Emoluments Clause daily. Now the people who closed their eyes to Trump’s corruption while enabling it are upset he’s going to be held accountable.

The news of the indictment came out late Thursday afternoon and I watched coverage of it until around 10:30 when I started drawing this cartoon. I have three other ideas on my tablet that I’ll send to CNN tomorrow. I like all three of them but I wanted something that I felt would mark the historic occasion. I hope I chose correctly.

Watch me draw:



Visit Clay Jones’ website and email him at [email protected]