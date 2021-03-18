The GOP has not always been a party of racists. That is according to historians, social scientists and political scientists.

From historian Dr. David Greenberg:

“Founded in 1854, the Republican Party promoted African-American equality for its first two decades. Abraham Lincoln and the ‘Radical Republicans’ in Congress fought to end slavery and to give black men full citizenship.”

From political scientists Dr. Phillip J. Ardoin and Dr. Ronald J. Vogel:

“The Democratic Party has not always enjoyed the loyalty of African American voters. Following the Civil War the Republican Party enjoyed the strong support of African Americans. This support was owing to several factors, most notably Lincoln’s leadership during the Civil War, the Republican Congress’s efforts regarding Reconstruction, and Republicans’ support of the Thirteenth, Fourteenth, and Fifteenth Amendments. Following the Civil War the Republican Party welcomed the freedman and his newly acquired vote and the vast majority of African American voters responded in kind by becoming loyal Republicans.”

From sociologist Dr. Russell Brooker:

“After the Civil War ended in 1865, the Republican Party was responsible for passing three Constitutional amendments that established Reconstruction in the South:

The 13th Amendment (1865) said slavery was no longer legal.The 14th Amendment (1868) said all former slaves were now citizens with equal rights.The 15th Amendment (1870) gave the freed slaves the right to vote.

Almost all blacks voted for Republicans, who favored Reconstruction and stopping slavery forever. Almost all Southern whites then moved their votes to the Democratic Party. President Ulysses S. Grant, who was elected in 1868, and the Union Army protected the rights of blacks. Reconstruction was working. Black Republicans began to be elected to public office.

After the Civil War and Reconstruction, the Republican Party was seen as the friend of the Negro. The Democratic Party was seen as the party that supported segregation and white supremacy. Blacks in both North and South voted Republican.

The federal government gave little attention to the needs of “colored” people at that time. Still, by the standards of the day, the federal government was relatively integrated. Many blacks had jobs with the US government.

Between 1865 and 1900, there were twenty-one black members of the House of Representatives and two black senators, one of them a former slave. All were Republicans from the South.”

From historian Dr. Adam I. P. Smith:

“Because the Republican Party was born as an antislavery party, and because Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation and post-Civil War Republicans pushed through the dramatic constitutional amendments giving citizenship and rights to former slaves, the ‘party of Lincoln’ remained for a long time the natural party of African-Americans.”

In short, it is correct to claim that the GOP has become the political home of white racists. However, as the historical record reveals, the claim that the GOP “has always been” a party of racists is a false claim.

The party of Abraham Lincoln started out as the friend of Black Americans. However, Lincoln’s party became terminally ill after he died and ceased to exist by the beginning of the 20th Century.



