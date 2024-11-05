THE FIX IS IN (CARTOON AND COLUMN)

Yeah, I’m calling b.s. I’m not calling b.s. on Trump’s claim he has a secret deal with House Speaker Mike Johnson. No, I believe that. What I’m calling b.s. on is Johnson’s claim that it’s all sweet and innocent and that Democrats are overreacting.

As Sarah Marshall said in the great film, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, “Bullshit bullshit bullshit bullshit.”

Donald Trump claims he and Johnson share “a little secret” that could have a “big impact.” From Trump, it sounds like an anti-democratic scheme to steal the election. Trump said, “We’ll tell you what it is when the race is over.”

Johnson said it’s merely a “get out the vote” tactic. I don’t believe him because that’s not a secret.

TO READ THE REST OF THE COLUMN GO HERE.

Visit Clay Jones’ website and email him at [email protected].