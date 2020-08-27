The Festival of Mendacity™ — Law & Order Edition

Trump set to skewer Biden in convention address

Alex Isenstadt / Politico “We have spent the last four years reversing the damage Joe Biden inflicted over the last 47 years,” the president will say, according to excerpts provided to POLITICO. President Donald Trump will unload on Joe Biden in a blistering convention speech Thursday night, according to two people familiar with the address…

There MUST be a certain horror attendant to a “media” who collectively watch a blatantly criminal conspiracy and flouting of law by using Federal property (The White House, the White House [formerly] Rose Garden, Fort McHenry, the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium*) to enhance their pursuit of “reelection” of a man who shows not the slightest interest in law, in serving the people or anything, frankly, other than serving himself.

A blatant crime (the Hatch Act — which my parents obeyed during their entire professional lives as civil servants) is being committed in broad daylight, but that selfsame Quisling press that betrayed us in 2016 is hard about it again. Good ghod: Pompeo flakking Trump’s re-election from Jerusalem?!?? (An actual crime.) We need to REMEMBER that once the complicit senators “acquitted” Trump of killing people to rig this election … er, withholding military aid in time of war to shake down the President of Ukraine … that’s when Trump knew that no law could constrain him and HE’S RUBBING OUR NOSES IN IT!

[* A federal building. NAFTA was signed there, ironically. “In April 1930, President Herbert Hoover proposed building a $2 million “Departmental Auditorium” to connect the Labor and ICC buildings. President Hoover laid the cornerstones for the Labor/ICC building on December 15, 1932.” Wikipedia]

But the Quisling press can’t seem to find their outrage. Perhaps because for the first time in a American history, six major corporations own most media outlets.

The “free press” is owned by the One Percent. Why should THEY care about Trump? He gave them 80+% of the trillion dollar tax cut.

But even that really doesn’t BEGIN to limn the horrors of this Virtual spectacle; this Festival of Mendacity™.

Liberty lies in the hearts of men and women; when it dies there, no constitution, no law, no court can save it; no constitution, no law, no court can even do much to help it. ~Judge Learned Hand “The Spirit of Liberty” – speech at “I Am an American Day” ceremony, Central Park, New York City (21 May 1944).

There’s a better quote, that I can’t seem to find, IIRC from John Locke, who noted that unless law is embodied in the hearts of men (as in humankind), no words on paper matter. Which is where we’re at.

DEVO’s “New Traditionalists” album — the hair is molded plastic

When I saw Matt Gaetz speak in what seemed a combination of Disneyland’s “Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln” robots and DEVO’s plastic hairpieces from their “It’s A Beautiful World” album, I couldn’t actually believe it. Indeed the entire spectacle has seemed LIKE a the embodiment of the “New Traditionalists” album minus only DEVO’s self-awareness and deep sarcasm. (Listen ALL the way through. Things are not as they seem.)

It was what Joe Goebbels would have designed, had he been tapped to design the “It’s A Small World” ride at Disneyland. I will not attempt to belabor the many and astonishing ways in which lies and marketing stunts were used. But even …**

[**Cannot remember his name. Decide to ask teh Googly as stoopid as possible: mytyh guy with the lamp [sic] and …]

… Diogenes wouldn’t have wasted a nanosecond on this crowd.

The “Let’s Do A Pardon!®” game show was vile in too many ways and on too many levels to BEGIN to describe. We could start with it as a Mephistophelean jape at the very “mercy” and “justice” that it pretends to tout. And proceed by circles of Dante’s Inferno down to the cold bunker.

Happily, as teh Googly proved, stoopid people can do jest fine.

Synchronicity: The YouTube ad that ran before the DEVO link was a father, played by Fred Armison, being asked (by his son) “Dad! What’s the highest mountain in the world?” and “Dad” ducks into a side room and asks “ALEXA, what’s the highest mountain in teh world?” and the voice-activated AI responds “Mount Everest at 8 something something something meters.” Only it’s The NEST, which is, I assume, Google’s answer to Amazon’s Alexa and Apple’s SIRI. But the message is loud and clear:

See? You don’t need to KNOW anything. All that book-learning stuff and facts and sechlike is available jest fer the askin’!

Yee. Haw.

Boy.

Howdy.

That’s the other side of this equation. Anti-intellectualism (and now, actively anti-science and anti-knowledge) has reached its zenith in American political life, at least since the last shooting war.

This entire convention is based on the pretext that they’ll believe anything you tell them, even if it DOES seem, at times, less a “Republican Convention” (no platform, just a love letter to Dear Leader) than a virtual Nuremberg rally.

And President Augustus Gloop must be there to lap up all the chocolaty goodness of TV camera attention.

Now, some reports claim that his approval ratings are way up.

He conquered the epidemic. He sanctioned North Korea. He alone fixed everything he promised. At least that’s their telling, and, while the mainstream media stand slack-jawed at this outrageous display of egotism, mendacity and criminality there is only one passage in literature that describes it, and you need to read it now:

All this was inspired by the principle – which is quite true in itself – that in the big lie there is always a certain force of credibility; because the broad masses of a nation are always more easily corrupted in the deeper strata of their emotional nature than consciously or voluntarily; and thus in the primitive simplicity of their minds they more readily fall victims to the big lie than the small lie, since they themselves often tell small lies in little matters but would be ashamed to resort to large-scale falsehoods. It would never come into their heads to fabricate colossal untruths, and they would not believe that others could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously. Even though the facts which prove this to be so may be brought clearly to their minds, they will still doubt and waver and will continue to think that there may be some other explanation. ~ A. Hitler, Mein Kampf [English: My Struggle]

Because if you do not read it now, you may not be ALLOWED to read it later.

Last night (the night before and this night) the Administration, with malice aforethought, openly SNEERED at the Hatch Act, brteaking the law with utter impunity while the Vice President (emphasis on “vice”) had the temerity to claim that you need to re-elect Trump because of “law and order.”

Seriously?

And nobody in media that I’ve found, has NOTICED THE BLATANT CONTRADICTION, at least according to what comes out of their mouths.

OUR country is in riots, has a pandemic out of control and an economy in shambles (despite the “irrational exuberance” of an idiotic stock market), But somehow that’s noty Trump’s America. It’s “Joe Biden’s America” somehow.

This is insane mendacity, but the Big Lie seems to hypnotize even our “cynical” journalists. And Trump and Pence continue to pump out the Big Lie.

Trump and Pence are FLAGRANTLY breaking the law while running on (almost exclusively) “law and order.”

I guess the hypnotized never lie, as Roger Daltey has noted in the stage version of “Won’t Get Fooled Again” for nearly five decades.