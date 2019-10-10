Posted by Dorian de Wind, Associate Editor on Oct 10, 2019 in At TMV, Featured, International, ISIS, Military, Politics, Syria, Turkey, War |

The Fallout of Trump’s Betrayal Is Just Beginning

As our allies in the war against ISIS, the Kurdish fighters – courageous men and women — are betrayed and abandoned by Trump and as dozens of them are being killed and wounded* by Turkish airstrikes, artillery and ground forces, the Washington Times – in an “exclusive” report — is headlining how Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spent $300 on hairdo at Last Tangle Salon in Washington, D.C.

Fortunately, not all Republicans are consumed with finding dirt – including from foreign governments – on their political opponents at a time when those who fought alongside American troops are at risk of being mass-slaughtered, thanks to a single, shameful phone call from the U.S. commander in chief, “despite disagreement from his own military officers and State Department.”

Interestingly, just as Trump did, “Russia indicated it would not stand in the way.”

Among those who have criticized Trump’s betrayal are:

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who called on Turkey to “stop immediately and continue to work with the US to secure the region.”

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), chair of the House Republican Conference, who said Trump’s betrayal was having “sickening and predictable consequences…. this decision aids America’s adversaries, Russia, Iran and Turkey, and paves the way for a resurgence of ISIS.”

Even normally docile and loyal-to-the extreme-to-Trump Lindsey Graham tweeted, “Pray for our Kurdish allies who have been shamelessly abandoned by the Trump Administration.”

Other Republicans have strongly rebuked Trump as well. But perhaps the most meaningful criticism has come from a young Republican who – having served both in Iraq and Afghanistan — knows a little about combat and about loyalty to fellow fighters.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill. has spoken out against Trump’s betrayal on Fox News and in several other media.

“Once again @realDonaldTrump uses Rand Paul’s ‘endless wars’ talking points as he orders America to once again abandon our friends and give Russia & Iran exactly what they want. This is wrong. #Syria,” he tweeted.

In a press statement, Kinzinger said “Withdrawing U.S. troops from Syria as Turkey moves forward with their offensive in the northern region is wrong, dangerous, and it means we are abandoning our friends in the region.”

On Monday, Kinzinger told CNN’s Chris Cuomo “Now to abandon them [the Kurds] because Turkey’s … upset — it’s going to send another message again … too many times, America has left our allies behind because we just didn’t want to be there anymore.”

And on Fox News:

I mean, think about if 10,000 ISIS fighters get released. The president keeps saying we’ve won this war against ISIS. We certainly have not won the war against ISIS. We’ve made gains… And, if you release 10,000 of them, that’s incredible.



*The New York Times reports this morning that at least 16 Kurdish fighters are reported to have been killed and an additional 33 members of the Syrian Democratic Forces have been wounded thus far.

Also:

The fighting threatens to create a humanitarian crisis for hundreds of thousands of people who have been cut off from Syrian assistance for years. Most rely on the Kurdish forces and aid groups for basic services. Civilians jammed roads while fleeing with their possessions on Wednesday.



