The Faces of that ‘One Percent’

Senior Airman Latreal Figgers salutes.
Credit: Samuel King Jr., Air Force

This past week has been marked by unwarranted political attacks on a veteran who happens to be running for the nation’s second-highest office.

The Wall Street Journal reminded us that the U.S. military is a volunteer force and that only about 1 percent of the population dons the military uniform.

Six years ago, Air Force General Paul J. Selva, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the time, also referred to that one percent. “Only 1 percent of our population today will ever wear the uniform of this nation in any of its incarnations — soldier, sailor, airman, Marine, active, Guard or Reserve,” he said, adding, “That 1 percent, those sons and daughters of our citizens, are the treasure of this nation…”

Here are just a few of the faces of that One Percent.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Samuel Johnson participates in an exercise in Japan. Credit: Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson
Air Force cadet participating in an assault course at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. Credit: Dylan Smith, Air Force
Air Force Tech. Sgt. Morgan Bainer refueling a C-17 Globemaster with a KC-135 Stratotanker. Credit: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alexis Wade
Hawaii Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Joshua Moracco coordinating airdrop locations at the Kahikina Range, Hawaii. Photo By: Air National Guard Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy
Marine Corps Pvt. Hailey Hurless completing a 9-mile hike during the Crucible at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif. Photo By: Marine Corps Sgt. Yvonna Guyette
Space Force Sgt. Kendra Walker holds on tight during a skydive jump over Lompoc, Calif. Credit: Courtesy photo
Air Force Airman 1st Class Jeremy Alexander folding an American flag during a memorial service Credit: Air Force Senior Airman Sarah Post
Trooper with 1st Cavalry Div. Photo: SSgt Brayton Daniel
Navy Lt. Cmdr. Benjamin Havko performing a vascular arm surgery on a Palauan resident at a hospital in Koror, Palau. Credit: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel
Air Force Capt. Cade Wasser reuniting with his family in Cheyenne, Wyo., following a three-month deployment to U.S. Africa Command. Credit: Air Force Master Sgt. Jonathon Alderman, National Guard

Finally, below, Marine Corps Maj. Shannon Potts thanking retired Marine Corps Cpl. Lou “Mama Lou” Keller for her years of service.

Credit: Courtesy photo