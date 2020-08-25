The Electoral College Game – The Box it Comes in

Americans wonder how the winner of the popular vote does not become President of the United States. The answer is, the Electoral College. Before you say, “Well let’s get rid of that thing.” You should know a few things about it.

The Electoral College is inscribed in the Constitution of the United States as one of the many compromises required to secure its adoption. The US is not a Democracy. It is a Republic of semi-autonomous States, with a much more limited federal government than most people realize. The Founders wanted desperately to prevent the US from becoming controlled by a King or dictator, and it’s worked.

If a “Country” can be measured by its form of government rather than as a culture, then the US is the oldest country in the world (other than some tiny city states). Every other country has undergone substantial changes in their governmental structures, even full-on revolutions, since the US Constitution was ratified in 1987. The US Constitution represents the most stable governmental framework ever invented. How about that?

It is hard to change, though it has been done quite a few times, but the Electoral College is not going away. It takes two-thirds of the States to ratify an Amendment to the Constitution after it has been approved by Congress. Over half of the States benefit significantly from the Electoral College, so there is no way that this system is going away.

Note, the Electoral College does not apply in any way to the election of any office other than President and Vice President. This series of articles also does not relate to the election of these offices, so support your local person.

But, you’ll learn there are only a few places where you should spend your time and money if you want to effect the election of President of the United States.

This is the box the Electoral College game comes in. Now, open the box and let’s learn to play the game.