The Economist goes where Jeff Bezos fears to tread: it endorses Kamala Harris

Although the Los Angeles Times, Washington Post and Gannett newspapers (including USA Today) are refusing to endorse a presidential candidate, The Economist wrote: “If The Economist had a vote, we would cast it for Kamala Harris.”

Warning that “[a] second Trump term comes with unacceptable risks,” The Economist continued:

By making Mr Trump leader of the free world, Americans would be gambling with the economy, the rule of law and international peace. We cannot quantify the chance that something will go badly wrong: nobody can. But we believe voters who minimise it are deluding themselves… America’s economy is the envy of the world, but that rests on it being an open market which embraces creative destruction, innovation and competition. Sometimes it seems as if Mr Trump wants to return to the 19th century, using tariffs and tax breaks to reward his friends and punish his enemies, as well as to finance the state and minimise trade deficits. Politics could yet wreck the foundations of America’s prosperity. Another reason to fear a second Trump term is that the world has changed. In 2017-21 it was largely at peace… But as the next president takes office, two wars will be endangering America’s security. In Ukraine Russia has the upper hand, putting Vladimir Putin in a position to threaten further aggression in Europe. In the Middle East a regional war creeping towards Iran could yet suck in the United States… The risks for domestic and foreign policy are amplified by the last big difference between Mr Trump’s first term and a possible second one: he would be less constrained.

More than 100 Republicans endorsed Kamala Harris by mid-September. The latest endorsements include former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and three New Hampshire Republicans:

Former Sen. Gordon Humphrey, former Rep. and former New Hampshire Supreme Court Justice Chuck Douglas and former New Hampshire Attorney General Thomas Rath condemned Trump as a divisive and unstable candidate in statements declaring their support for Harris.

News organizations that have endorsed Harris include Lincoln (NE) Journal Star, Rolling Stone, The Atlantic, The Boston Globe, The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer, The Houston Chronicle, The New York Times, The New Yorker, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Seattle Times and Vogue.



~~~~



The stakes in November have never been more urgent, nor the choices more extreme.

Remember: you are not voting for one person. You are voting for a team.

I’m voting for Team America not Team Russia-Hungary-North Korea.