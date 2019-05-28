Posted by Dorian Estuardo de Wind on May 28, 2019 in At TMV, Autocracy, Featured, Japan, North Korea, Politics, Scandals |

The ‘Dixie Chicks President,’ Only Worse

We have all been flummoxed by the repeated and increasingly shrill arrogance — bordering on lawlessness — of Trump’s cabinet members, their disdain for Congress and, therefore, their direct contempt for the American people whom they (are supposed to) serve.

Of course, such is demanded by Trump and tolerated, even encouraged, by the “Grand Old Party” – not so “grand” anymore.

My friend who dabbles in political poetry sent me a poem over the Memorial Day weekend dealing exactly with that. Long title: “Trump Cabinet members follow his insulting and unresponsive approach to investigations In Congressional hearings: they disgracefully stonewall Democrats: adding to confrontations.”

I decided to wait until after the solemnity of the weekend to share it. However, the president of the United States could not wait. When you thought it just could not get any worse, it did. When one thought this president could not bust any more norms of decency, morality and patriotism, he did, and on foreign soil, making the Dixie Chicks look like choir girls.

After insulting his Japanese host, and the Japanese people, by playing down the threat North Korea’s short-range ballistic missiles pose to Japan, and after once again heaping praise on and crooning about his love affair with the murderous North Korean dictator, Trump smeared a former U.S. Vice President almost in the same breath.

“Paraphrasing” Kim Jong-un, Trump tweeted: “…also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Bidan [sic] a low IQ individual, & worse….”

It is not clear whether Trump was referring to the despot “smiling” or, worse, to himself sneering.

The next day, Trump doubled down on his vulgarity and unpatriotism at a joint news conference with the Japanese Prime Minister, “expressing out loud on the world stage the same sentiments he had been tapping out throughout the trip online.”

“Kim Jong-un made a statement that Joe Biden is a low-I.Q. individual…He probably is, based on his record. I think I agree with him on that,” Trump crowed.

After enjoying “an extravagant six-course dinner — turbot, steak, a Mount Fuji-shaped dessert — with Japan’s new emperor at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo,” Trump could not help himself, returned to domestic politics and tweet-insulted “Sleepy Joe Biden” again.

Trump is now flying home, after once again profoundly embarrassing the United States on foreign soil, to face a chorus of rightful indignation and condemnation as expressed by Michael McFaul, a former American ambassador to Russia:

I can never remember such a moment in modern American diplomacy…It’s completely unprecedented, especially in the vulgar ways that President Trump chose to do so.

But will it matter to Trump, to his “team” or to his supporters?

Of course not.

They will continue to adore him and many will even emulate his arrogance, ignorance and, sadly, his disdain for the American people and his contempt for the law, as in:

Before a Congressional committee, Ben Carson displayed a Trumpian arrogance

The Housing and Urban Development head showed both contempt and ignorance

That he didn’t know his stuff was so blatantly clear: he had to claim he could not hear

Questioned on the abbreviation R.E.O.: was it an Oreo? (he asked), with an obvious sneer

Now his flippant and evasive reply sharpened the chairperson’s interrogation

So, she spelled out the three-letter abbreviation to clarify the question in front of the nation

He struggled to explain: guessing one word, but had to be led: that he didn’t know was plain

He did the same with another questioner: displaying his ignorance and a personality vain

In an earlier hearing, another Trump Cabinet member followed the Trump-led trend

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, insultingly questioned: “when will this hearing end?”

With a typical Trumpian style vain, he treated the chairperson with obvious disdain

Trump has established this style: so, these contemptuous episodes will last for a while

So as Trump continues his bullying ways: with the multiple insults he indiscriminately sprays

As he needs to feed his endless need for adoration; his remaining staff must to his ego play

Meanwhile, the big elephant in the room: the investigations into his many potential crimes

He stonewalls every request for information: for an” innocent” man: is this a healthy sign?

Lead image, credit: https://www.flickr.com/photos/donkeyhotey/42497312571/