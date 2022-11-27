The Darkest Abyss is a fascinating, offbeat journey through stories related to Mormonism



Review by Doug Gibson

BCC Press released “The Darkest Abyss: Strange Mormon Stories,” near Halloween or so of this year and that really wasn’t a bad choice. A lot of the tales provided by author William Morris are curious — but satisfying — reads. They all tend to have a little something of fantasy, sinister, otherwordly, — take your pick. There’s even a “witch” in one tale, and a grown-up dryad who’s definitely a bigger threat than the “witch.”

Let me start with the dryad tale, “Wild Branches.” In it a conventionally eccentric Latter-day Saint mom is very attuned to nature. Her daughter, speaking to a professor, explains that mom was brought by dad from his mission in Finland, in a trunk, and eventually planted in the U.S. The parents are a bit nomadic, traveling a lot, moving often. Dad likes archeaological digs, but as daughter relates, mom was always better at discovering things in the earth.

This story takes a twist at the end that the author, in a podcast, notes veers toward “cozy horror,” although it’s certainly not a traditional horror tale. I was caught surprised by the ending, which is sinister. However, re-reading the story, focusing on the mom, her likes, dislikes, talents, it makes perfect sense.

“Proof Sister Greeley is a Witch (Even though Mormons Don’t Believe in Witches)” is one of my favorites in this book. Morris crafts it in numbered paragraphs, each one supporting the premise of the title. I like the story because I think most Latter-day Saints have a “Sister Greeley” in their ward or branch, eccentric, kind of scary to youngers, misunderstood by members lacking depth, and highly skilled in often underappreciated talents, such as cooking or home nursing. The “Sister Greeleys” of the world also get it that there are “some things the brethren of the priesthood just can’t understand,” as Morris writes in the tale.

To me the whole story had the type of pleasant vibe I get from reading the late John D. Fitzgerald, author of “Papa Married a Mormon” and “The Great Brain” books.

Let me interrupt to say what’s obvious. Morris is a very talented storyteller who manages to create unique situations and plots within the culture of Mormonism. This is whether he writes about things that can happen daily in this world, or when he constructs alternative universes and supernatural characters. In a review I published years ago for his short story anthology, “Dark Watch,” I wrote that “his prose reflects the uncomfortable situations, the struggling to find the right words to persuade, the inclination to rely on a convenient Scripture to try to sway, and the realization from most of those talking that they won’t change the minds of those listening to them.”

That brings me to another story in “Darkest Abyss,” “A Mormon Writer Visits Spirit Prison.” I love this fantasy story because, admit it, all of us Mormons wonder what it will be like doing missionary work in the afterlife. How many times do your hear members of the ward insist that their departed ones are busy as bees doing missionary work for their fellow dead? It’s an iconic visual in the church’s culture.

Morris provides a spin on that scenario that reminds of C.S. Lewis’ wonderful novella, “The Great Divorce.” In Morris’ tale, a post-life missionary gets an earful from a man penned in spirit prison. The man provides solid reasons as to why he’s not receptive to this after-the-fact attempt to save his soil. The Mormon Writer prostlyting engages in mostly platitudes. Morris provides superb dialogue that will remind us — uncomfortably or not — of the pabulum we sometimes hear in wards, homes, firesides and some literature. Here’s an example:

– I am not God. But I am a representative of the Lord Jesus Christ.

– Yes, you are. I don’t know why that matters to my situation at all.

– It matters a great deal.

-So you say.

— Oh, so I’m a lion now. Or am I the politician?

— You certainly aren’t the lover.

— And yet I do love you. That’s why I keep visiting.

— And do you enjoy your visits to Arkham, Mr. Wayne?

The story ends with the “missionary realizing” he has little empathy or understanding of the man he’s trying to convert. It’s a fun, uniquely crafted story.

There’s 18 stories in the anthology. “Emma Travels West” is an alternative-universe 19th century tale with Emma Smith visiting wary Utahns and pitching her version of plural marriage. I enjoyed how Morris handled media reaction to her visit. “There Wrestled a Man in Parowan” reminds me of reading a great Levi S. Peterson story. (When I mention other authors, please don’t think it’s an insinuation of Morris being derivative. He is a unique valuable talent in the genre. Many of his stories remind me of books and stories I have enjoyed.)

“A Sword Bathed in Heaven,” and “Uncle Porter’s Revolver,” are excellent reads that deal, in a supernatural manner, with contemporary topics of the last days, or final battles, and firearms for protection. In ‘Uncle Porter’s Revolver,” a young city man is harshly influenced by the unwelcome gift of a firearm.

What I enjoy about Morris’s writing is in these stories, and others, I have heard people in my life talk like the people in the stories. And that’s a strength of “The Darkest Abyss,” no matter how out there in the “multiverse” some of these stories venture to, the characters are often people you would meet today.

Read this anthology. It’s worth readers’ time and investments. A few other stories that are must reads include “With All Our Dead, “The Only 15,” After the Fast,” and “A Ring Set Not with Garnet but Sardius.”

This review is cross-posted at the Culture of Mormonism blog.