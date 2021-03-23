The Coming Vaccine Scandals (Update)

On February 3, I wrote that it was inevitable, given the precious scarcity of the COVID-19 vaccines, that crooks would attempt to steal them for fun and profit.

The Coming Vaccine Scandals

February 3, 2021

I don’t need to remind you of the brewing scandal in Florida with the Governor allegedly redirecting vaccine distribution to rich donors.

But we DO have this:

Gunman hijacks National Guard caravan transporting COVID vaccines in Texas: authorities

The Raw Story

Jon Skolnik

March 22, 2021 An Arizona man was arrested after police say he corraled [sic] a convoy of National Guardsmen transporting COVID-19 vaccines to Matador, Texas, on Monday morning….

(From The Raw Story, via SALON where it first appeared.)

So, Nostradamus is one for one.

Courage.