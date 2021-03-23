The Coming Vaccine Scandals (Update)

On February 3, I wrote that it was inevitable, given the precious scarcity of the COVID-19 vaccines, that crooks would attempt to steal them for fun and profit.
The Coming Vaccine Scandals
February 3, 2021
I don’t need to remind you of the brewing scandal in Florida with the Governor allegedly redirecting vaccine distribution to rich donors.
But we DO have this:
An Arizona man was arrested after police say he corraled [sic] a convoy of National Guardsmen transporting COVID-19 vaccines to Matador, Texas, on Monday morning….
(From The Raw Story, via SALON where it first appeared.)
So, Nostradamus is one for one.

