Posted by Doug Gibson on Mar 21, 2019 in Arts & Entertainment, Book Reviews, Movies |

The best book on A Christmas Carol and its adaptations

Review by Doug Gibson



If you are A Christmas Carol fanatic, like me, who reads Dickens’ novella every year and watches seven or eight film versions of Ebenezer Scrooge’s ghostly visitations every year between Thanksgiving and Christmas … you have found Nirvana. It’s “A Christmas Carol and its Adaptations: Dickens’s Story on Screen and Television,” by Fred Guida, McFarland, 2000 (800-253-2187). You can also get it via Amazon here.

You don’t have to be a fanatic like me to love the book too. If you enjoy Dickens, A Christmas Carol, or just Christmas you’ll love what’s to learn from author Guida. I have spent more than a generation looking for a really good book that highlights film adaptations of A Christmas Carol. For 25 years I’ve relied on the OK but slightly kitschy A Christmas Carol Trivia Book … I’ve read it 20 times but it’s second string to McFarland’s offering.

Besides, extensively detailed, and sagely opinionated critiques of the various film adaptations, Guida presents readers with a history of fiction, in America and Britain, that preceded Dickens’ and paved the way for the spiritual, moral and familial themes Dickens’ utilized in A Christmas Carol. The author also provides short recaps and analysis of Dickens’ Christmas-related works including “Cricket on the Hearth,” and discusses Christmas in other novels, such as A Pickwick Papers. This deepens readers’ understanding of Dickens’ motivations and his state of mind when penning these tales.

I learned a lot about the history of 19th century adaptations of A Christmas Carol. Many were cheap pirated editions that kept Dickens in court trying to stop them and prevent losing royalties that he deserved. The first adaptations were stage readings, usually a shorter version written by the author. The journey toward “flickers” versions of A Christmas Carol” in the 19th century included the delightfully named “Magic Lantern” adaptations. They are the early ancestors of slideshows in which a lantern, projected against a painting or drawing, provided a screen that audiences could enjoy the tale. It would be fascinating to see a restored magic lantern version of the tale today. Early stage versions are covered. It was interesting to learn that Cricket on the Hearth was a more popular stage play for Christmas than “Carol” in the 19th century.

Although it’s a scholarly work, the author has a relaxed, conversational tone. He breaks in often with firm but gentle opinions and I enjoyed his “on to the next”-type of transitions from adaptation to adaptation.

As for the theatrical versions, silent and talking, just about everything from 1900 to 1990 or so, when the book was published, is covered well. Many of the silents are lost but the author has retained still photos and film reviews when available. To understand Guida’s assessments, it must be noted that he places great relevance of the moral changes of Scrooge from selfish, superior misanthrope to repentant, spiritual man. Guida also includes the familial warmth of the The Cratchit family as an essential part of any adaptation. There is one particular scene that he feels strongly should be included in adaptations (and I agree). It is Scrooge being shown the pitiable children “Ignorance” and “Want.” There are versions that he likes that don’t include it, but he’s correct that versions should include it. The final scene with The Spirit of Christmas Present provides stark evidence of what Scrooge has callously neglected to assist. It shows him that smug self righteousness masquerading as “self reliance” is harming “millions like this child.”

Guida’s favorite theatrical versions are the 1951 “A Christmas Carol” with Alistair Sim and the 1984 version with George C. Scott. They portray Scrooge as a cold superior bereft of empathy, rather than as a pitiful crabby man (portrayals of which hamper the 1938 and 1935 talkies versions). His favorite cartoons are the early 1970s A Christmas Carol, again with Sim, and the 1960s Mr. McGoo’s A Christmas Carol.” Both are regretfully seldom seen today on TV.

I was surprised Guida likes the 1970 big-budget musical “Scrooge,” with Albert Finney. It seems brassy to me but Guida argues that it’s a successful version that captures well a big-budget musical of Dickens’ tale. I’m willing to give it another shot. The author does sort of dismiss “A Muppet Christmas Carol,” arguing that it will have less influence than other versions. I think time has proven that wrong, as probably 80 percent of young children are now introduced to A Christmas Carol through Kermit and Miss Piggy as Mr. and Mrs. Cratchit. And the songs in the Muppet version are better than the 1970 musical offerings.

However, despite versions that Guida considers second tier, he generally still enjoys the films and finds positive points in the films. He has a scholar’s love for his topic and gets deep into the details of the planning and production of the films. And he finds gems that I had never heard of. I will be searching for a 1947 Spanish (Spain) version of “… Carol” called “Leyenda de la Navidad.”

While I appreciate Guida’s efforts to track down every TV version inspired by A Christmas Carol, it’s an impossible task. We didn’t need reviews of versions from “Beavis and Butthead” or kitschy sitcoms. The small-typed scores of pages devoted to this would have been better filled with maybe 20 select, superior TV adaptations, such as The Andy Griffith’s Show’s “The Christmas Story,” with the Scrooge-like merchant Ben Weaver, covered in two-to-three pages of more detailed analysis.

It’s a shame that the book stops at about 30 years ago. I’d love to see summaries of, say, A Christmas Carol with Patrick Stewart as Scrooge, and the big-budget Disney’s A Christmas Carol, with Jim Carrey. But still, if you love Dickens’ tale, or just like it, buy this book — either to learn more abolut what’s arguably our most famous fictional work or to just joyfully revel in the wonderful, inspired Christmas tale.

And just so you know, fans, a 2019 version of A Christmas Carol, with Tom Hardy, is set for release this year. We are only about eight months from the start of the Christmas season!

This review is cross-posted at The Plan9Crunch blog.