Posted by Dorian de Wind, Associate Editor on Oct 15, 2019 in At TMV, Authoritarianism, Featured, International, ISIS, Military, NATO, Politics, Russia, Syria, Terrorism, Turkey, War |

The Arsonist Attempts to Dowse the (Syria) Fires

Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper, issued a “statement” yesterday “regarding Turkey, Syria border actions.”

Part of his statement: “…unilateral action was unnecessary and impulsive.”

Could Esper be referring to Trump’s impulsive, unilateral, unnecessary phone call to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a week ago where he gave Turkey the green light to invade northern Syria and possibly massacre, “ethnic cleanse,” our allies, the Kurds?”

Esper continues, “Due to…irresponsible actions, the risk to U.S. forces in northeast Syria has reached an unacceptable level. We are also at risk of being engulfed in a broader conflict.”

Could Esper once again be referring to the result of Trump’s irresponsible actions which have, among other, resulted in hundreds of casualties, “the displacement of more than 100,000 people, executions and war crimes, the escape of hundreds of Islamic State prisoners” and – as Esper himself writes — has caused ”widespread casualties, refugees, destruction, insecurity, and a growing threat to U.S. military forces…undermined the successful multinational ‘Defeat ISIS’ mission in Syria, and resulted in the release of many dangerous ISIS detainees…the risk to U.S. forces in northeast Syria has reached an unacceptable level. We are also at risk of being engulfed in a broader conflict.”?

The answers are No! and Hell No!

Esper is not referring to Trump for whom “betrayal is hardly new.” Rather, he is referring to Turkey and Erdogan who eagerly accepted Trump’s invitation to invade Syria, wipe out the brave Kurds, to redraw borders and to shatter political and military alliances – none boding well for the United States.

And, now – like the arsonist who “heroically” says he wants to put out the fire – Trump is belatedly warning and threatening Turkey, is, according to Esper, “executing a deliberate withdrawal of U.S. military personnel from northeast Syria.”

Trump is even wishing our allies, the Kurds, well. “I hope they all do great, we are 7,000 miles away!” Trump tweeted.

In the meantime, Defense One reports, “The US Is Leaving Syria. Russia Is Moving In.”

Finally, Trump is sending Esper to NATO to “press our other NATO allies to take collective and individual diplomatic and economic measures in response to these egregious Turkish actions.”

Well, good luck Mr. Secretary.

At The Atlantic, Peter Wehner puts it well: