The Acquittal of Donald J. Trump. Words Fail Us

Whenever America and Americans rise to the occasion – whether a national catastrophe such as Pearl Harbor and 9/11 or a national achievement such as the first man (an American) on the moon — there are numerous soaring, lofty expressions we use to memorialize or immortalize such occasions.

President Franklin Roosevelt called the cowardly attack on Pearl Harbor a “date which will live in infamy.”

John F. Kennedy said this about our future moon landings, a promise he did not live to see: “We choose to go to the Moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard…”

And George W. Bush on 9/11: “Terrorist attacks can shake the foundations of our biggest buildings, but they cannot touch the foundation of America.”

We have had so many tragedies (and achievements) that we are perhaps running out of adequate words.

Take the January 6 insurrection and bloody attack on our own lawmakers, on our own police, on our own people.

Incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and others also called that very recent date “a date that will live in infamy.”

Of course, we cannot expect to continue to read or hear soaring speech neither about that infamous date, January 6, nor about yet another date that will live in infamy: The day that 43 cowardly U.S. Senators acquitted a former president of the most treasonous and heinous act ever perpetrated by a president of these United States.

Unless we call soaring speech the insurrectionist-in-chief’s words referring to his own conduct, words, and actions on January 6 “Totally appropriate,” he says.

Words fail this author to adequately express his feelings and emotions.

Nevertheless, others have attempted to address the calamity of February 13, 2021.

I was particularly struck by the stark, frank and very true headline at the Washington Post: “Trump left them to die. 43 Senate Republicans still licked his boots.”

David Frum, at The Atlantic writes: “It’ll Do. Impeachment did not prevail, but Trump still lost.”

Frum adds: “The 57–43 margin wasn’t enough to convict under the Constitution. It wasn’t enough to formally disqualify Trump from ever again seeking office in the United States. But practically? It will do as a solemn and eternal public repudiation of Trump’s betrayal of his oath of office.”

Also at The Atlantic, Anne Applebaum simply says, “History Will Judge the Complicit.”

John Nichols at “The Nation” says “The Senate Has Failed America…”

David Crook at DCReport.org: “43 Radical GQP Senators Stand With Trump, Capitol Rioters, Cop Killers.”

“Los Angeles Times”: “Trump’s acquittal is no vindication — and his enablers should be shamed and shunned.”

Perry Bacon Jr. at “FiveThirtyEight”: “With Trump’s Acquittal, The Fragility Of America’s Democracy Is Even More Clear.”

“The Week”: “Future presidents will remember Trump’s impunity.”

“Politico”: “This acquittal sends three dangerous messages to future presidents.” Read them HERE.

In the same piece, Alan I. Baron writes, “The exoneration of Trump will inevitably embolden those and their ilk who stormed the Capitol.”

Norman Ornstein says, “Every senator who voted to acquit will be stained in history.”

David Corn at “Mother Jones”: “Senate Republicans Acquit Trump…and Indict the GOP.”

“USA Today”: “In Donald Trump v. democracy, acquittal shows depth and danger of Trumpism pandemic.”

And guess who said this: “January 6th was a disgrace.”

And continued:

American citizens attacked their own government. They used terrorism to try to stop a specific piece of democratic business they did not like… Former President Trump’s actions preceding the riot were a disgraceful dereliction of duty. …There is no question that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of that day. The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their President… The unconscionable behavior did not end when the violence began… …the President did not act swiftly. He did not do his job. He didn’t take steps so federal law could be faithfully executed, and order restored. Instead, according to public reports, he watched television happily as the chaos unfolded. He kept pressing his scheme to overturn the election! …And 74 million Americans did not engineer the campaign of disinformation and rage that provoked it. One person did.

“Yet, I and 42 other courageous Senators voted to acquit him on a technicality…” The latter are my words, but in effect reflecting Mitch McConnell’s sentiments.

Or, as Paul McLeod at “BuzzFeed News” puts it: “McConnell Said Trump Is Responsible For The Deadly Capitol Insurrection Minutes After Voting Not Guilty.”

And, what is the inciter-in-chief’s reaction?

Charlie Spiering at “Breitbart”: “Donald Trump Hints at Political Future While Celebrating Second Impeachment Acquittal.”