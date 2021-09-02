Texas gets U.S. Supreme Court’s nod to keep strict abortion ban

Published by

Reuters

By Lawrence Hurley and Andrew Chung WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Texas abortion ban that is the strictest in the United States in almost half a century will remain in place for the foreseeable future after a U.S. Supreme Court decision that raised questions about how it will rule on another upcoming case on women’s rights. The court’s move late Wednesday to leave in place a ban https://www.reuters.com/world/us/texas-abortion-ban-opens-up-wild-west-enforcement-critics-say-2021-09-02 on abortion after the sixth week of pregnancy could foreshadow what is to come as the 6-3 conservative majority court …

Read More