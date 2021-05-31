The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / Texas Democrats for now block vote on draconian Texas bill to make voting tougher by staging walkout

Texas Democrats for now block vote on draconian Texas bill to make voting tougher by staging walkout

by Leave a Comment

By Brad Brooks SAN ANTONIO (Reuters) -Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives boycotted a legislative session late Sunday, blocking a vote on an election reform bill critics say would make it harder for Blacks and Hispanics to vote. With just over an hour before a midnight deadline to pass the measure, Republican members of the House said that Democrats had walked out to deny the House a quorum for a vote. The Texas House went into recess until 10 a.m. local time on Monday – beyond the midnight Sunday deadline to pass legislation in this session. A vote on the measure is certain to pas…

Read More