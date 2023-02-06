" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Disasters / TERRIFYING VIDEOS CHRONICLE MASSIVE TURKEY-SYRIA EARTHQUAKE (VIDEOS)

TERRIFYING VIDEOS CHRONICLE MASSIVE TURKEY-SYRIA EARTHQUAKE (VIDEOS)

by Leave a Comment

To really understand the horrofic, 7.6 earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria that took more than 2600 lives go to You Tube or TikTok. TV and cable news is only getting across a portion of the catastrophe. TikTok’s short videos are popping up as you read this and longer videos are now all over You Tube.

Here are some YouTube videos and reports:





The second earthquake was caught on this live Turkish news broadcast:



A boy being rescued under rubble:



Massive waves hit Turkey’s coastline:


Turkish gamer livestreaming when quake hits:

CCTV captures moment deadly earthquake hit: