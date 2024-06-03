Tell Jeff Bezos “nope” and cancel your WaPost subscription

It’s time to cancel your Washington Post subscription.

A terse announcement Sunday night said Matt Murray, former editor in chief of The Wall Street Journal (Rupert Murdoch/FOX), will replace Sally Buzbee as executive editor through November. Buzbee has been executive editor since May 2021.

His successor will be Robert Winnett, currently deputy editor of the Telegraph Media Group in London. The Telegraph has endorsed the Conservative Party in every UK general election since 1945.

Jeff Bezos appointed a new publisher in late 2023), Will Lewis. He is also is ex-WSJ.

This is how Bezos joins the Wall Street billionaires who are endorsing Trump: put conservatives in charge of the paper.

“No reason was given for Buzbee’s departure. She wasn’t quoted in the news release announcing that she was leaving, and did not immediately return a message seeking comment…

“Buzbee was the first woman to serve as executive editor of The Washington Post. And like Jill Abramson, the first woman to be top editor at The New York Times, her tenure was short: Abramson had her job from 2011 to 2014.”