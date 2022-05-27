Ted Cruz Loses It After Being Confronted Over Texas School Shooting: ‘Why Only In America?’

Published by

Radar Online

Senator Ted Cruz stormed out of an interview with a U.K. reporter after a heated exchange about gun reform in the wake of the tragic Texas school shooting. On Wednesday, Cruz was attending a vigil for the 21 victims of the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde alongside Texas Governor Greg Abbott and others. “There are 19 sets of parents who are never going to get to kiss their child tonight,” Cruz told British journalist Mark Stone, reporting on behalf of Sky News. The tense back-and-forth took place after Stone asked if Congress should revisit the debate over gun laws. “You know, it’s…

Read More