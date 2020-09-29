Tax bombshell throws Trump on defensive ahead of debate

Washington (AFP) – President Donald Trump reeled Monday on the eve of his first televised debate against challenger Joe Biden after a bolt-from-the-blue report showed he has been avoiding paying almost any federal income tax for years.The scoop from The New York Times, reporting that Trump paid only $750 in federal income tax in 2016 and 2017, and none at all for 10 of the previous 15 years, was a shot to the jugular of the self-described billionaire.Trump, who portrays himself as a hard-nosed businessman on a mission to drain the Washington swamp, dismissed the Times story — which the newspa…

Read More