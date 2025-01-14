Tarnishing the Presidency and the Nation

So we have a felon as president. In addition to the New York charges, part of the special counsel Jack Smith’s report was just released, showing that Trump was definitely responsible for the riots and attacks on the capitol on January 6. Trump did everything he could to overturn the valid results of the 2020 election and remain in the White House. He did not want to be labeled as a loser even if it required criminal actions. Now, because he was re-elected president by an uninformed electorate, he will not be punished for his crime of insurrection in 2020. A sitting president can escape prosecution for virtually anything he does.

One cannot really blame Trump for his actions. He is driven by his emotions and his gut, instead of his brain. He does not carefully think things out before making statements and announcing policy. Though Biden’s age and mental capacity have been questioned, Trump has also shown signs of cognitive impairment, mixing up names of people and nations. He was not terribly smart to begin with, and the ravages of time, his diet and lack of exercise have probably caught up to him.

Trump’s immediate goal is to enact revenge on those people who opposed him in the past and currently, in and outside of government. That will happen after he is inaugurated. These so-called adversaries acted in good faith to do what they considered as benefiting the nation. But Trump doesn’t see it that way. He believes that loyalty to him is more important than allegiance to the Constitution. And who knows now what crazy schemes he will pursue once he’s in office. Will the military be used to occupy Greenland and invade Panama? Perhaps also Canada. Will Bitcoin replace the dollar to increase Trump’s wealth? Will vaccines be prohibited?

The travesty of Trump’s election does not rest on Trump’s shoulders but on those of the American people. Instead of investigating all of Trump’s purported crimes and odd behavior, they took Trump’s words as gospel and believed what he said while campaigning, as well as before and afterward. Billionaires will certainly benefit from Trump’s tax cuts as will corporate entities. The middle class not so much. And the poor will suffer even more. Trump has no feelings of compassion and may cut programs that helped the poor and middle classes, like Medicaid, Obamacare, SNAP and so forth. Our national debt will also balloon because of the tax cuts. Trump talks about tariffs replacing taxes, but really has no idea how effective they will be and how much suffering they will cause the American people.

America’s standing in the world will plummet with Trump as president as people globally will wonder how Americans could have elected Trump as president. Our alliances will be destroyed with NATO probably the first to be dissolved. Uninformed about the repercussions of another Trump presidency, the people have spoken. Now we will have to await the consequences.

