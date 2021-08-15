" />

Taliban want full power after return to Afghanistan capital

Reuters

KABUL (Reuters) -Afghanistan’s Taliban entered the capital Kabul on Sunday and Western-backed President Ashraf Ghani left the country, with the insurgents saying they were seeking complete power. Two officials from the militant Islamist group https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taliban-key-facts-islamic-militant-group-2021-08-15 told Reuters there would be no transitional government following their lighting sweep https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/talibans-rapid-advance-across-afghanistan-2021-08-10 across Afghanistan that led back to the capital two decades after the Taliban wa…

