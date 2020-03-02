Taliban to resume attacks on Afghan forces despite US peace deal agreement
TheTalibanwill resume attacks on Afghan security forces, the group said on Monday, ending a brief peace that centred on adealsigned between the US and insurgents this weekend.It follows an announcement byPresident Ashraf Ghanithat his government would continue a partial truce until talks between Afghan officials and the Taliban begin on 10 March.”The reduction in violence… has ended now and our operations will continue as normal,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid toldAFP.”As per the (US-Taliban) agreement, our mujahideen will not attack foreign forces but our operations will continue aga…